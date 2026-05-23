ETV Bharat / entertainment

'Drishyam' Actress Ansiba Hassan Accuses Tiny Tom Of 'Character Assassination'

Kochi: Malayalam actress Ansiba Hassan on Saturday accused fellow actor Tiny Tom and some members of the artists' body AMMA of subjecting her to "character assassination and communal abuse," and forcing her to resign from the organisation.

The 'Drishyam' actress claimed that another member of the organisation had informed her that Tom had branded her a "jihadi", accused her of attempting religious conversion and spread rumours about her personal life. She also questioned whether she was being targeted because of her Muslim identity.

The actress raised the allegations while talking to various television channels. Hassan said she had submitted her resignation to the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on February 21, citing personal reasons and work pressure, but had privately informed the organisation's secretary about the actual issues behind her decision.

She further claimed that a woman executive committee member of AMMA had lodged a false police complaint against her and alleged that neither the organisation's president nor other responsible office bearers stood by her during the controversy.

"I have been going through severe mental stress. There has been a limit-crossing character assassination campaign against me," the actor claimed, adding that she did not wish to pursue legal action. Meanwhile, actor Priyanka came out in support of Tom, saying a person who had done no wrong should not be punished.

"Whatever issues Hassan had should have been discussed within AMMA. There are elected representatives in the organisation to resolve such matters," she said in Kochi. Rejecting the allegations, Tom, however, said Hassan's claims were based on hearsay.

"Someone else has said that I made such remarks against her...that's what she said.. I am a person who works sincerely and speaks openly," he told the media.