ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3: Who Plays What In Mohanlal's April Thriller

Hyderabad: The wait is almost over for fans of Drishyam 3. The much-awaited third chapter of the popular crime thriller franchise is all set to release in theatres on April 2, 2026. Titled Drishyam 3: The Past Never Stays Silent, the film brings back familiar faces and introduces key characters who are expected to shake up Georgekutty's world once again.

At the heart of the story is superstar Mohanlal, who returns as Georgekutty. Over the years, Georgekutty has become one of Indian cinema's most iconic characters. A simple cable TV operator who outsmarted the police to protect his family, Georgekutty's journey has kept audiences hooked since the first Drishyam, released in 2013. The film became a huge success and was later remade in several languages across India and even internationally.

Joining Mohanlal once again is Meena, who plays his wife Rani George. She is the emotional backbone of the family. Their daughters, Anju and Anu George, are played by Ansiba Hassan and Esther Anil. The four of them together form the core of the story, just like in the earlier films.

But it would not be Drishyam without the strong police characters. Asha Sharath returns as Geetha Prabhakar, the grieving mother who once sought justice for her missing son. Her husband, Prabhakar, is again played by Siddique. A powerful new presence in the story is Murali Gopy as IG Thomas Bastin IPS. His role is expected to add fresh tension and strategy to the investigation. Other key characters include CI Philip Mathew, played by K. B. Ganesh Kumar, Advocate Renuka, played by Santhi Mayadevi, and a judge portrayed by Manju Pillai.