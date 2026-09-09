Drishyam 3 Trailer Out: What To Expect From Ajay Devgn's Film And How It Differs From Mohanlal's Version
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 brings Vijay Salgaonkar's story to an end with an original plot, setting it apart from Mohanlal's Malayalam Drishyam franchise.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 9, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn is all set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar for one final battle. The trailer of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is finally out, giving audiences a glimpse into the next chapter of the popular crime thriller franchise. The Hindi film marks the final instalment in Vijay Salgaonkar's story, which began with Drishyam in 2015 and continued with the blockbuster Drishyam 2 in 2022.
The Drishyam 3: The Conclusion trailer opens with Tabu's voiceover asking the question that has long surrounded Vijay Salgaonkar that what would he do this time. The answer, however, remains known only to Vijay and God, immediately setting the tone for a story where his next move is impossible to predict. From there, the trailer builds a world of mounting suspicion and danger as the police appear to be closing in with strong evidence, while a new Crime Branch officer, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, adds another layer of threat to Vijay and his family.
The conflict is no longer limited to solving a case, with revenge, justice and the fate of the entire Salgaonkar family becoming part of the battle. The trailer ends with Vijay delivering a warning that underlines the emotional stakes that a man may break himself at every step for his family, but once they are threatened, there is little one can imagine an ordinary man is capable of even when standing against someone in uniform.
However, what makes the Hindi Drishyam 3 particularly interesting is that it is taking a different route from Mohanlal's Malayalam franchise. The first two Hindi films were adaptations of Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam Drishyam films. But the third instalment will not simply retell the same story for Hindi audiences.
Director Abhishek Pathak had earlier revealed that the team took nearly a year to crack the story and another year to develop the screenplay. The story picks up from where Drishyam 2 ended, but the journey ahead will be completely new. This means Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar and Mohanlal's Georgekutty are now following separate paths. While the Malayalam Drishyam universe is created and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Hindi version has developed its own storyline for Vijay's final chapter.
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion will also serve as the end of Vijay Salgaonkar's saga. The film is expected to wrap up the secrets, lies and carefully planned cover-ups that have defined his journey since the first film. In contrast, Mohanlal's Drishyam universe is set to continue beyond its third chapter, with a fourth installment with Mohanlal already announced.
Iss baar khatra aur bhi bada hai. Salgaonkar parivaar...wapis ghere mein hai ⚠️— Panorama Studios (@PanoramaMovies) September 5, 2026
Trailer out on 9th September. #DrishyamTheConclusion in cinemas 2nd October. @ajaydevgn #Tabu #ShriyaSaran #RajatKapoor #JaideepAhlawat @prakashraaj @AbhishekPathakk @KumarMangat #SanjeevJoshi pic.twitter.com/ZtxbBCh4aj
Directed by Abhishek Pathak and co-written by him with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh, Drishyam 3 brings back Ajay Devgn as the iconic Vijay Salgaonkar, Tabu as IG Meera Deshmukh, Shriya Saran as Nandini, along with Ishita Dutta and Mrunal Jadhav as their daughters. Rajat Kapoor is also part of the cast, while Jaideep Ahlawat stands firmly in his way as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, a formidable new force determined to uncover the truth once and for all.
Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is set to release in cinemas on October 2, 2026. The final chapter will now reveal whether Vijay Salgaonkar can protect his family one last time or if his carefully built alibi finally falls apart.