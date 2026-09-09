ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 Trailer Out: What To Expect From Ajay Devgn's Film And How It Differs From Mohanlal's Version

Drishyam 3 Trailer Out ( Photo: Film Poster )

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn is all set to return as Vijay Salgaonkar for one final battle. The trailer of Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is finally out, giving audiences a glimpse into the next chapter of the popular crime thriller franchise. The Hindi film marks the final instalment in Vijay Salgaonkar's story, which began with Drishyam in 2015 and continued with the blockbuster Drishyam 2 in 2022. The Drishyam 3: The Conclusion trailer opens with Tabu's voiceover asking the question that has long surrounded Vijay Salgaonkar that what would he do this time. The answer, however, remains known only to Vijay and God, immediately setting the tone for a story where his next move is impossible to predict. From there, the trailer builds a world of mounting suspicion and danger as the police appear to be closing in with strong evidence, while a new Crime Branch officer, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, adds another layer of threat to Vijay and his family. The conflict is no longer limited to solving a case, with revenge, justice and the fate of the entire Salgaonkar family becoming part of the battle. The trailer ends with Vijay delivering a warning that underlines the emotional stakes that a man may break himself at every step for his family, but once they are threatened, there is little one can imagine an ordinary man is capable of even when standing against someone in uniform.