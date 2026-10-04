Drishyam 3 - The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion collected over Rs 50 crore on Day 3, taking its India net total closer to Rs 200 crore.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 4, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is maintaining a strong hold at the box office on its opening weekend. The film has recorded an India net collection of Rs 53.41 crore on Day 3, according to the latest live figures by trade portal Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 168.91 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 201.62 crore so far. The film has also officially crossed the Rs 150 crore net mark within its first three days. The final Day 3 figures are yet to be reported.
Drishyam 3 Day 1 to Day 3 box office collection
Drishyam 3 opened in theatres on October 2 with a strong Rs 62 crore India net collection. The film recorded 60.1 percent occupancy across 15,759 shows on its opening day. On Saturday, Day 2, the film collected Rs 53.50 crore net. While the collection dipped slightly from Friday, the film continued to draw audiences, with 48.1 pc occupancy across 16,868 shows. Sunday brought another Rs 53.41 crore, as per the live figures. The film recorded 56 pc occupancy across 15,112 shows on Day 3. With three days of collections, Drishyam 3 has reached Rs 168.91 crore net in India. Day 3 figures are live and subject to change.
Drishyam 3 among top Day 1 openers
The film had already made an impact with its opening-day numbers. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Drishyam 3 recorded the fourth-highest opening among films that collected more than Rs 50 crore on Day 1. The film's Rs 62 crore opening puts it behind Dhurandhar 2, which opened with Rs 140 crore including previews, Pushpa 2 Hindi with Rs 72 crore and Jawan with Rs 65.50 crore. While Drishyam 3 did not enter the Rs 100 crore opening-day club, it has made it to the top 10 biggest Day 1 openers with over Rs 50 crore in India, according to Adarsh's figures.
#OneWordReview... #DrishyamTheConclusion: OUTSTANDING. Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐½ Lives up to the mammoth expectations... This is, without doubt, the BEST FILM in the #Drishyam franchise and also among the BEST FILMS of 2026... SURE-SHOT BLOCKBUSTER. #DrishyamTheConclusionReview Director #AbhishekPathak, who helmed the second part as well, proves yet again why he is among the finest storytellers today... He understands the DNA of the franchise and takes the story forward without recycling its formula... In fact, the direction and writing emerge as the two strongest pillars of the film. The biggest high point is the #AjayDevgn - #JaideepAhlawat face-off in the first half... Simply MARVELLOUS… Deserves a standing ovation! The courtroom sequences are another major highlight... In fact, the very first sequence featuring #PrakashRaj with #AjayDevgn and his family is yet another brilliant moment. Now, to the all-important climax – Does it deliver?... Does it culminate convincingly?... Does it leave you satisfied?... YES, YES, YES... The finale is powerful, gripping, and thoroughly fulfilling. #AjayDevgn returns as the iconic #VijaySalgaonkar – the soul of the franchise... The lifeline of #DrishyamTheConclusion... He navigates this demanding role with remarkable brilliance... His pre-interval sequence with #JaideepAhlawat, in particular, will certainly drive audiences back for repeat viewings. #JaideepAhlawat is a terrific addition to the #Drishyam universe... His performance is controlled yet commanding, and undoubtedly one of the film's biggest strengths. #Tabu is fabulous... Anger, hurt, revenge, determination – the varied emotions she portrays prove yet again why she was the best choice for this part. #PrakashRaj is simply remarkable... His authority and unmistakable screen presence add considerable weight to the proceedings. #ShriyaSaran is in super form, while #RajatKapoor brings dignity and conviction to his part... #KamleshSawant is top notch, adding further weight to the proceedings. #IshitaDutta and #MrunalJadhav are alright in their respective parts. There's no scope for music in the narrative, but the background score is electrifying and significantly enhances the tension and drama. ⭐ Final word? #DrishyamTheConclusion is sure to rule hearts as well as the boxoffice... A finale that delivers on every front 🔥🔥🔥.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 1, 2026
What is Drishyam 3 about?
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, years after he managed to stay ahead of the law. This time, Vijay and his family face a renewed investigation. Meera Deshmukh, played by Tabu, returns, while a powerful new Crime Branch officer puts Vijay's carefully constructed alibis and psychological defences to the test.
The film also stars Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is written by Pathak along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The crime mystery thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes and carries a U/A certificate.