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Drishyam 3 - The Conclusion Box Office Collection Day 3: Ajay Devgn Film Crosses Rs 150 Crore Mark

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is maintaining a strong hold at the box office on its opening weekend. The film has recorded an India net collection of Rs 53.41 crore on Day 3, according to the latest live figures by trade portal Sacnilk. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 168.91 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 201.62 crore so far. The film has also officially crossed the Rs 150 crore net mark within its first three days. The final Day 3 figures are yet to be reported.

Drishyam 3 opened in theatres on October 2 with a strong Rs 62 crore India net collection. The film recorded 60.1 percent occupancy across 15,759 shows on its opening day. On Saturday, Day 2, the film collected Rs 53.50 crore net. While the collection dipped slightly from Friday, the film continued to draw audiences, with 48.1 pc occupancy across 16,868 shows. Sunday brought another Rs 53.41 crore, as per the live figures. The film recorded 56 pc occupancy across 15,112 shows on Day 3. With three days of collections, Drishyam 3 has reached Rs 168.91 crore net in India. Day 3 figures are live and subject to change.

Drishyam 3 among top Day 1 openers

The film had already made an impact with its opening-day numbers. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Drishyam 3 recorded the fourth-highest opening among films that collected more than Rs 50 crore on Day 1. The film's Rs 62 crore opening puts it behind Dhurandhar 2, which opened with Rs 140 crore including previews, Pushpa 2 Hindi with Rs 72 crore and Jawan with Rs 65.50 crore. While Drishyam 3 did not enter the Rs 100 crore opening-day club, it has made it to the top 10 biggest Day 1 openers with over Rs 50 crore in India, according to Adarsh's figures.

What is Drishyam 3 about?

Drishyam 3: The Conclusion continues the story of Vijay Salgaonkar, played by Ajay Devgn, years after he managed to stay ahead of the law. This time, Vijay and his family face a renewed investigation. Meera Deshmukh, played by Tabu, returns, while a powerful new Crime Branch officer puts Vijay's carefully constructed alibis and psychological defences to the test.

The film also stars Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 is written by Pathak along with Aamil Keeyan Khan and Parveez Shaikh. The crime mystery thriller has a runtime of 2 hours and 30 minutes and carries a U/A certificate.