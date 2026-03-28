Drishyam 3, Patriot, Kathanar & More: Upcoming Malayalam Films Set For Big Screen Takeover
Mollywood gears up for a massive 2026 with Drishyam 3, Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, and star-packed thrillers, promising action, fantasy, and gripping storytelling.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : March 28, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Malayalam cinema is gearing up to deliver several highly anticipated films lined up for release in the coming months. From crime thrillers like Drishyam 3 to grand fantasy spectacles like Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, the industry is set to offer a wide mix of stories for every kind of audience. With superstar-led projects and large-scale productions, these upcoming films are already creating strong buzz. Here's a look at the most hyped Malayalam movies that are expected to make a big impact.
Drishyam 3
Genre: Crime, Thriller
Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopy
Director: Jeethu Joseph
Release Date: May 21, 2026
Drishyam 3, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, is the third part of the Drishyam franchise and continues the story after Drishyam 2. The story shows that Georgekutty is still trying to protect his family. But now, he is not only hiding them from others, but he is also hiding the truth itself. As stronger and smarter people start getting closer to uncovering what really happened, his peaceful life begins to fall apart. The pressure starts affecting his mind, his relationships, and the normal life he worked hard to build. As problems keep increasing, the big question is: how far will Georgekutty go to keep his family safe?
Lokah Chapter 2: Michael
Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Thriller, Action
Cast: Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nishanth Sagar, Vijay Menon
Director: Dominic Arun
Release Date: Yet To Be Revealed
Lokah Chapter 2: Michael is the sequel to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The story follows Michael, a Chathan (a goblin-like being), who is in danger because of his dangerous and violent older brother. Things get even more intense because there are many other powerful siblings like them. To deal with this threat, Michael asks for help from Charlie, played by Dulquer Salmaan, who is an Odiyan (a shape-shifting mystical figure). The story is mainly about the fight between Michael and his evil brother, and it also sets up a bigger world called the "Chathanverse", where more such characters and stories may come in the future.
I'm Game
Genre: Thriller, Action
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir, Kayadu Lohar, Vinay Forrt
Director: Nahas Hidayath
Release Date: Yet To Be Revealed
I'm Game is a big, entertaining film made for fans who enjoy mass action movies. The story is about cricket and is full of energy, action, and drama. It shows intense moments both on the cricket field and in the characters' personal lives. The film is expected to be exciting and emotional, with lots of powerful scenes, and is planned to be released in 2026.
Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer
Genre: Fantasy
Director: Rojin Thomas
Cast: Jayasurya, Anushka Shetty, Kulpreet Yadav, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Kiran Aravindakshan
Release Date: Yet To Be Revealed
Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer - Chapter I tells the story of Kadamattathu Kathanar. The film centres on a famous 9th-century priest believed to have magical powers. He lived in a place called Kadamattom and was known for using his supernatural abilities to help people and fight evil forces. The story is based on popular folklore about his life and powers.
Patriot
Genre: Action, Thriller
Cast: Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, Revathi
Director: Mahesh Narayanan
Release Date: April 23, 2026
Patriot is about secret agents working on a dangerous mission. The story follows spies who discover a hidden surveillance plan. As they investigate, they realise it's a big threat to the country. They must act quickly to stop the people behind it before they silence anyone who tries to speak against them.
Kaaliyan
Genre: Action, Thriller, History
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran
Director: Dr S Mahesh
Release Date: Yet To Be Revealed
Kaaliyan is set in the 17th century during a time of war and political tension. The story follows Kaali, a brave warrior who works under a famous army chief. At first, he stays in the background, but through his courage and sacrifices, he proves himself. As he fights to protect his land and its honour, he earns respect and becomes known as Kaaliyan.