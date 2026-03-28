ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3, Patriot, Kathanar & More: Upcoming Malayalam Films Set For Big Screen Takeover

Hyderabad: Malayalam cinema is gearing up to deliver several highly anticipated films lined up for release in the coming months. From crime thrillers like Drishyam 3 to grand fantasy spectacles like Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, the industry is set to offer a wide mix of stories for every kind of audience. With superstar-led projects and large-scale productions, these upcoming films are already creating strong buzz. Here's a look at the most hyped Malayalam movies that are expected to make a big impact.

Drishyam 3

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Cast: Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sarath, Siddique, Murali Gopy

Director: Jeethu Joseph

Release Date: May 21, 2026

Drishyam 3, produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas, is the third part of the Drishyam franchise and continues the story after Drishyam 2. The story shows that Georgekutty is still trying to protect his family. But now, he is not only hiding them from others, but he is also hiding the truth itself. As stronger and smarter people start getting closer to uncovering what really happened, his peaceful life begins to fall apart. The pressure starts affecting his mind, his relationships, and the normal life he worked hard to build. As problems keep increasing, the big question is: how far will Georgekutty go to keep his family safe?

Lokah Chapter 2: Michael

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Thriller, Action

Cast: Tovino Thomas, Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Nishanth Sagar, Vijay Menon

Director: Dominic Arun

Release Date: Yet To Be Revealed

Lokah Chapter 2: Michael is the sequel to Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra. The story follows Michael, a Chathan (a goblin-like being), who is in danger because of his dangerous and violent older brother. Things get even more intense because there are many other powerful siblings like them. To deal with this threat, Michael asks for help from Charlie, played by Dulquer Salmaan, who is an Odiyan (a shape-shifting mystical figure). The story is mainly about the fight between Michael and his evil brother, and it also sets up a bigger world called the "Chathanverse", where more such characters and stories may come in the future.

I'm Game

Genre: Thriller, Action

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Antony Varghese, Mysskin, Kathir, Kayadu Lohar, Vinay Forrt

Director: Nahas Hidayath