Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Seeks Rules After Akshaye Khanna's Sudden Exit From Film Caused Problems
Abhishek Pathak says Akshaye Khanna's sudden Drishyam 3 exit created major pressure and affected the crew, urging rules to prevent late exits.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 24, 2026 at 5:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: The sudden exit of actor Akshaye Khanna from Drishyam 3 had put director Abhishek Pathak under immense pressure. Now, Pathak has said that the film industry needs a proper system or rule to prevent actors from walking out of projects at the last minute, as such decisions can affect the livelihoods of several crew members.
Khanna, who played IG Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2, reportedly left the third instalment just seven days before the shoot was scheduled to begin. The makers then brought in Jaideep Ahlawat and rewrote the character for him. Pathak is directing, writing and producing Drishyam 3.
Speaking to a newswire, Pathak said that delaying the shoot was not an option because the film involved several actors, a constructed set and fixed dates. He said the sudden change created a lot of pressure on him and his team.
“Maybe an independent director on the film would have stepped back and said, ‘I can't do it, I need some time, I might have to push the shoot’. There are actors involved, there’s a set which got constructed,” Pathak said. He explained that he had to continue working despite the pressure because delaying the shoot could have affected the film’s schedule and release date.
Pathak also spoke about how last-minute exits can affect people working behind the scenes. According to him, many crew members depend on daily wages, and stopping a shoot can put their income at risk.
“Suddenly you put their life at risk because they have planned their life accordingly... I think there has to be a certain rule about it where you cannot just step out once you wish because you didn’t feel right about something,” he said.
The director said the industry needs to find a proper solution, which could include a law or a set of rules. He also mentioned that creative differences should ideally be discussed and resolved before an agreement is signed.
“When you already have a creatively locked discussion, you’ve an agreement in place, you’re doing a couple of readings, and you don’t think about this, and suddenly one day someone can get up and say, ‘I don’t feel like this (doing the film) because this is my reason’ whatever the reason may be,” Pathak said.
Pathak further said that an actor’s exit after the contract is signed can become a major problem for producers. While producers may choose to stop the shoot, that decision can affect the entire crew.
“So, that becomes too problematic for the producer. The producer might have an option of stopping the shoot, but that can affect a lot of people, a lot of crew members. And it’s not about just a film; it’s about so many livelihoods; it’s problematic,” he said.
Following Khanna’s exit, Pathak and his team decided to completely rewrite the character instead of simply giving the role to another actor. Jaideep Ahlawat will now play SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, who investigates Vijay Salgaonkar (Ajay Devgn) and his family.
Khanna’s exit has also led to legal action. Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has sent a legal notice to the actor for alleged breach of agreement.
Drishyam 3 also stars Shriya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta and Rajat Kapoor. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2.