ETV Bharat / entertainment

Drishyam 3 Director Abhishek Pathak Seeks Rules After Akshaye Khanna's Sudden Exit From Film Caused Problems

Hyderabad: The sudden exit of actor Akshaye Khanna from Drishyam 3 had put director Abhishek Pathak under immense pressure. Now, Pathak has said that the film industry needs a proper system or rule to prevent actors from walking out of projects at the last minute, as such decisions can affect the livelihoods of several crew members.

Khanna, who played IG Tarun Ahlawat in Drishyam 2, reportedly left the third instalment just seven days before the shoot was scheduled to begin. The makers then brought in Jaideep Ahlawat and rewrote the character for him. Pathak is directing, writing and producing Drishyam 3.

Speaking to a newswire, Pathak said that delaying the shoot was not an option because the film involved several actors, a constructed set and fixed dates. He said the sudden change created a lot of pressure on him and his team.

“Maybe an independent director on the film would have stepped back and said, ‘I can't do it, I need some time, I might have to push the shoot’. There are actors involved, there’s a set which got constructed,” Pathak said. He explained that he had to continue working despite the pressure because delaying the shoot could have affected the film’s schedule and release date.

Pathak also spoke about how last-minute exits can affect people working behind the scenes. According to him, many crew members depend on daily wages, and stopping a shoot can put their income at risk.

“Suddenly you put their life at risk because they have planned their life accordingly... I think there has to be a certain rule about it where you cannot just step out once you wish because you didn’t feel right about something,” he said.