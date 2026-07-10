ETV Bharat / entertainment

DQ41 Titled Sri Sri: Is 42-Year-Old Dulquer Salmaan Playing A Student? First Look In Uniform Sparks Speculation

Sharing the announcement on social media, the makers wrote, "Love will feel a little extra special with 'Sri Sri'. Love Will Spark Again." The tagline immediately hints that romance will be at the heart of the film.

Hyderabad: The wait is finally over for Dulquer Salmaan fans. The makers of the actor's upcoming film, which was previously known as DQ41, have officially revealed its title. The romantic drama is now called Sri Sri. Along with the title announcement, the team unveiled the film's first-look poster, giving fans a glimpse of the lead pair and setting the tone for what promises to be an emotional love story.

The newly released poster has already caught everyone's attention. It features Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde sitting on top of a compound wall, smiling as they enjoy a quiet moment together. Their simple outfits and relaxed expressions create a warm, youthful, and feel-good vibe. Dulquer is seen wearing a pastel blue shirt with grey trousers and spectacles, while Pooja looks elegant in a light blue salwar suit. Their coordinated look has sparked speculation that the two may be playing classmates.

One of the biggest highlights of Sri Sri is the fresh pairing of Dulquer and Pooja. This is the first time the two actors are sharing screen space, and fans are already excited about their chemistry. Soon after the poster was released, social media was flooded with positive reactions. While one fan wrote, "Romance era is finally back," another commented, "A fresh love story is coming." Many also praised the natural chemistry between the lead pair, with several calling the poster "beautiful," "calm," and "full of soul."

Directed by Ravi Nelakuditi, Sri Sri is expected to be a romantic drama. The movie also boasts a strong supporting cast that includes Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Rao Ramesh, and Dheekshith Shetty. The music has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, while Anay Om Goswamy serves as the cinematographer. Editing is handled by veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao, and the film is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner.

Nani gives first clap for Dulquer Salmaan's movie Sri Sri (Photo: ANI)

The project was officially launched earlier this year with a traditional puja ceremony attended by actor Nani and filmmakers Buchi Babu Sana and Odela Srikanth, who extended their wishes to the team. Since then, the film has been progressing steadily with no release date announced yet. Planned as a pan-India release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada, Sri Sri aims to reach audiences across the country.