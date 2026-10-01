ETV Bharat / entertainment

Rana Daggubati On Dorothy Telugu Release: 'Surprised By Karthik Subbaraj's Choice Even After Working With Rajinikanth'

Karthik Subbaraj's Dorothy will be distributed through Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media ( Photo: Special arrangement/Film poster )

Hyderabad: Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, and Rishikanth in lead roles, is all set for a grand Telugu release through Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. Following its successful theatrical run in Tamil and critical acclaim at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the film's team hosted a trailer launch event here on September 30.

Speaking at the event Rana heaped praise on the film and team behind it. "Karthik called me about a month ago to discuss about Dorothy. I went and watched the movie without knowing much beforehand. By the time the interval arrived, the story took a sudden, unexpected turn. Initially, I felt a sense of fear, but afterwards, I felt incredibly proud," Rana said. From left, Rishikanth, Rana Daggubati, Karthik Subbaraj and Sananth (Photo: Special arrangement) Talking about what made him support the film, Rana said, "It was surprising to see a director who has worked with a superstar like Rajinikanth choose a story like this. The film beautifully addresses certain topics that we don't usually discuss openly; that is why I stepped forward to release it. It is a very important film that helps us understand our society."