Rana Daggubati On Dorothy Telugu Release: 'Surprised By Karthik Subbaraj's Choice Even After Working With Rajinikanth'
Director Karthik Subbaraj's movie Dorothy is set for a grand Telugu release on October 2. The film will be distributed through Rana Daggubati's Spirit Media
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 1, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Hyderabad: Written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, Sananth, and Rishikanth in lead roles, is all set for a grand Telugu release through Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media. Following its successful theatrical run in Tamil and critical acclaim at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), the film's team hosted a trailer launch event here on September 30.
Speaking at the event Rana heaped praise on the film and team behind it. "Karthik called me about a month ago to discuss about Dorothy. I went and watched the movie without knowing much beforehand. By the time the interval arrived, the story took a sudden, unexpected turn. Initially, I felt a sense of fear, but afterwards, I felt incredibly proud," Rana said.
Talking about what made him support the film, Rana said, "It was surprising to see a director who has worked with a superstar like Rajinikanth choose a story like this. The film beautifully addresses certain topics that we don't usually discuss openly; that is why I stepped forward to release it. It is a very important film that helps us understand our society."
Rana also highlighted how the leading men of the film drew him in with their performances. "Both lead actors, Rishikanth and Sananth, delivered amazing performances, and we find ourselves emotionally invested in their friendship throughout the journey."
Karthik Subbaraj expressed gratitude for the warm reception in Tamil Nadu and international festivals, promising a unique theatrical experience for the Telugu audience. On Dorothy Telugu release, the filmmaker said, "Telugu audiences have embraced me warmly ever since my debut film, Pizza (2012). I hope everyone likes this movie as well."
Dorothy is jointly produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Guneet Monga Kapoor, and Achin Jain.
The film hits screens across Telugu states on October 2.
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