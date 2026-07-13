ETV Bharat / entertainment

Don't Trouble The Trouble Teaser: Fahadh Faasil's Telugu Debut Sparks Balayya Nostalgia Online

The teaser begins with Suri performing tricks that leave the little girl fascinated. While he appears to be a mischievous character who often lands himself in trouble, he accidentally unlocks extraordinary powers in the child. Excited by her new abilities, she begins exploring the world around her. But when Suri tries to control her, she unleashes magical powers that throw the entire neighbourhood into chaos, even knocking out the local power supply.

The nearly two-minute teaser introduces Fahadh as Suri, a street-smart magician known for entertaining people with his tricks. However, things take an unexpected turn when one of his magic acts changes the life of a curious young girl played by Ssara Palekar.

Hyderabad: The teaser of Don't Trouble The Trouble, Fahadh Faasil's first Telugu film as a lead actor, has finally been unveiled, offering audiences a colourful mix of fantasy, comedy and adventure. Directed by Shashank Yeleti and presented by SS Rajamouli, the film is set to hit theatres on September 11, 2026, in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

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Towards the end of the teaser, viewers get another surprise as the girl is revealed to be a genie capable of granting wishes, hinting that the story will blend fantasy with emotional moments and humour. With its magical setting, light-hearted comedy and child-centric storytelling, the film brings back memories of the fantasy adventures that once entertained family audiences.

Apart from Fahadh Faasil and Ssara Palekar, the film also stars Saurabh Sachdeva in a key role. The music has been composed by Kaala Bhairava, while Brad Francis ACS has handled the cinematography. The film is edited by Praveen Anthony, with Hamza Ali serving as co-writer alongside director Shashank Yeleti. It is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda, Prasad Devineni and SS Karthikeya.

Interestingly, the film's title itself has sparked conversations online. "Don't trouble the trouble if you trouble the trouble, trouble troubles you" is one of the most memorable punchlines delivered by Nandamuri Balakrishna in the 2012 film Srimannarayana. The dialogue became hugely popular among Telugu cinema fans and remains a fan favourite even today.

Soon after the teaser was released, social media users pointed out the nostalgic connection. One fan wrote, "Seeing the film name, I got nostalgic about Balayya," while another joked, "This movie is a tribute to that legendary scene of Balayya."

Presented by SS Rajamouli, Don't Trouble The Trouble also marks another important milestone in Fahadh Faasil's career. Widely regarded as one of Indian cinema's finest performers, the Malayalam star has impressed audiences across languages with films like Pushpa, Aavesham, Joji and Malik. With this film, he officially steps into Telugu cinema as a leading man.