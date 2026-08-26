ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dolly Parton, Iconic American Singer Known For Her Personality And Songwriting, Dies At 80

Singer and Actress Dolly Parton shown at a party following the premiere of her movie 'Nine to Five' in Los Angeles, Dec. 12, 1980. ( AP )

Dolly Parton, the country music icon whose soaring vibrato vocals, poignant songwriting and sparkling costumes defined her rise from a log cabin in the Tennessee mountains to the height of stardom and acclaim, has died in Nashville. She was 80.

“After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones,” her publicist, Marcel Pariseau, said in a statement Tuesday.

Known for her curves, massive blonde wigs and skin-tight outfits that served her self-deprecating wit, she was among the most beloved personalities in music and beyond — the rare celebrity whose appeal transcended generations, geography and politics.

She wrote hundreds of songs, including such favorites as “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors” and “I Will Always Love You,” which totaled more than 100 million worldwide sales and more than 1 billion online streams. Parton was a generous philanthropist and successful businesswoman whose projects included a theme park in the Smoky Mountain foothills near her birthplace.

Her career was influenced by her upbringing as one of 12 children born into what she called a “dirt poor” Tennessee family. She started her education nonprofit, Imagination Library, to send free books to needy children because her father quit school to work on the farm and struggled to learn to read.

Her first musical performances were in church, where her grandfather was a preacher. At 13, she appeared on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, where Johnny Cash introduced her as “a little girl here from up in East Tennessee.”

With a suitcase of songs, she followed her uncle, Bill Owens, also a songwriter, to Nashville after graduating high school.

‘The Porter Wagoner Show’

Her partnership with Porter Wagoner and his syndicated TV show kicked off her career. Their first duet, “The Last Thing On My Mind,” was released in 1967, the year she started her publishing company.

Their duets were often radio hits, but her solo singles didn’t chart as highly at first. With Wagoner as co-producer, she adjusted her country warble to a more polished pop-leaning style.

Her first No. 1 solo single was “Joshua.” She reached the top 5 with the ballad “Coat of Many Colors,” about her mother sewing together scraps to make a coat Parton wore “so proudly” even as her peers mocked it.

In 1973, she had the hit that made her career — “Jolene,” a country music standard with its churning rhythm and Parton’s repetition of the title as she pleads for the woman not to steal her man.

A pop crossover star

“Jolene” was followed by the 1974 hit, “I Will Always Love You,” an ode to Wagoner that helped her win the Country Music Association’s female vocalist of the year back to back in 1975 and 1976. She famously turned down Elvis Presley, who wanted to record it, because she would not share publishing rights.