ETV Bharat / entertainment

Subpar Projection & Sound: Industry Experts Break Down Kerala Theatres' Growing Quality Crisis

A film's theatrical experience is meant to offer something that a television or mobile screen cannot match. Powerful sound, sharp visuals and an immersive atmosphere are what draw audiences to cinemas despite the growing popularity of streaming platforms. However, for moviegoers in Kerala, the experience does not always live up to these expectations.

From unclear dialogues and faulty speakers to dull colours and excessively loud sound, complaints about theatrical screening quality continue to surface. A recent discussion in an online cinephile community brought several such experiences into focus. Viewers reported differences in colour quality between theatres screening the same film, while others complained about missing dialogues and sound levels that made watching a film uncomfortable.

These experiences raise an important question - Why are such problems persisting when modern projection systems and Dolby Atmos technology are becoming increasingly common? Conversations with filmmakers, sound engineers and theatre owners suggest that the problem goes beyond the technology itself. Poor maintenance, inconsistent technical standards, last-minute film deliveries and the financial struggles of theatre businesses all play a role.

When Dialogues Disappear and Colours Change

Audience complaints highlight how technical problems can affect the way a film is received. One viewer reported that the colour tone of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit looked noticeably different in two theatres. While one screening offered good colours, the other appeared dull and grey. Another viewer complained about being unable to hear important dialogues spoken by George Sir in Thudarum. The release of Suriya's Kanguva also drew complaints from some viewers about excessively loud sound.

Such issues can change the audience's understanding of a scene, affect its emotional impact and even influence opinions about the film itself. The problem is particularly frustrating when a film has been carefully designed for a specific visual and audio experience. Even the best sound mix cannot deliver its intended effect if the theatre's speakers are not functioning properly.

Kerala Theatres' Growing Quality Crisis Explained (Photo: ANI)

Kiran Das Calls for Minimum Screening Standards

Malayalam film editor Kiran Das, who won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Editor for Ishq in 2019 and has worked on films including Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Joseph and Joji, believes the industry needs to address these shortcomings collectively. According to him, the technical quality of theatrical screenings remains a concern, and filmmakers have limited control over how their work is presented once it reaches cinemas.

"Film organisations must take the initiative to address this problem. We need clear, minimum standards for picture and sound quality in every theatre," he says. Das points out that poor screening quality affects filmmakers as well as audiences. A film may be technically sound when it leaves the production team, but problems in the theatre can alter the final experience.

He estimates that nearly 70 percent of theatres do not screen films at their best possible quality. "I have seen audiences struggle to connect with a film because of technical problems during a screening. Even films that have succeeded both commercially and artistically can suffer from poor sound and visuals in theatres," he explains.

Kiran Das (Photo: Special Arrangement)

Das warns that viewers may blame a film for an unpleasant experience when the real problem lies with the screening. This can unfairly affect the film's reputation and the work of its technical team.

Nimish Ravi Sees Gradual Improvement

Cinematographer Nimish Ravi, known for his work on Malayalam films such as Kurup and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, believes theatrical screening quality has improved considerably over the years, although problems remain in several locations. He sees signs of change, with more theatres paying attention to technical quality and audiences becoming increasingly aware of the differences between cinemas.

"In an age when people have so many ways to watch films, they still choose theatres for the visual and audio experience. It is the industry's responsibility to protect that trust," Ravi says. He believes the growing interest in better screening standards is encouraging. Audiences are beginning to consider a theatre's technical quality before booking tickets, and operators are recognising that this can influence their business.

Nimish Ravi (Photo: Special Arrangement)

However, Ravi acknowledges that the change cannot happen overnight, particularly in areas where theatres continue to face technical challenges. With audiences expecting more from cinema in an era of rapid technological change, he believes filmmakers, writers and technicians must continue to raise the quality of their work.

Dolby Atmos Is Not the Problem, Says Vipin Nair

Sound quality is among the biggest concerns raised by moviegoers. However, sound engineer Vipin Nair, a Kerala State Film Award recipient who has worked on films including Varshangalkku Shesham, says Dolby Atmos is often blamed for problems it does not cause. "People assume that Dolby Atmos means excessively loud sound. That is a misconception. Atmos is about creating an immersive sound environment, not simply increasing the volume," he explains.