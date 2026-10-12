Subpar Projection & Sound: Industry Experts Break Down Kerala Theatres' Growing Quality Crisis
ETV Bharat's Akhil Vinayak examines why Kerala theatres struggle with poor sound and picture quality, highlighting technical lapses, and concerns raised by film professionals.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 12, 2026 at 2:54 PM IST
A film's theatrical experience is meant to offer something that a television or mobile screen cannot match. Powerful sound, sharp visuals and an immersive atmosphere are what draw audiences to cinemas despite the growing popularity of streaming platforms. However, for moviegoers in Kerala, the experience does not always live up to these expectations.
From unclear dialogues and faulty speakers to dull colours and excessively loud sound, complaints about theatrical screening quality continue to surface. A recent discussion in an online cinephile community brought several such experiences into focus. Viewers reported differences in colour quality between theatres screening the same film, while others complained about missing dialogues and sound levels that made watching a film uncomfortable.
These experiences raise an important question - Why are such problems persisting when modern projection systems and Dolby Atmos technology are becoming increasingly common? Conversations with filmmakers, sound engineers and theatre owners suggest that the problem goes beyond the technology itself. Poor maintenance, inconsistent technical standards, last-minute film deliveries and the financial struggles of theatre businesses all play a role.
When Dialogues Disappear and Colours Change
Audience complaints highlight how technical problems can affect the way a film is received. One viewer reported that the colour tone of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit looked noticeably different in two theatres. While one screening offered good colours, the other appeared dull and grey. Another viewer complained about being unable to hear important dialogues spoken by George Sir in Thudarum. The release of Suriya's Kanguva also drew complaints from some viewers about excessively loud sound.
Such issues can change the audience's understanding of a scene, affect its emotional impact and even influence opinions about the film itself. The problem is particularly frustrating when a film has been carefully designed for a specific visual and audio experience. Even the best sound mix cannot deliver its intended effect if the theatre's speakers are not functioning properly.
Kiran Das Calls for Minimum Screening Standards
Malayalam film editor Kiran Das, who won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Editor for Ishq in 2019 and has worked on films including Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Joseph and Joji, believes the industry needs to address these shortcomings collectively. According to him, the technical quality of theatrical screenings remains a concern, and filmmakers have limited control over how their work is presented once it reaches cinemas.
"Film organisations must take the initiative to address this problem. We need clear, minimum standards for picture and sound quality in every theatre," he says. Das points out that poor screening quality affects filmmakers as well as audiences. A film may be technically sound when it leaves the production team, but problems in the theatre can alter the final experience.
He estimates that nearly 70 percent of theatres do not screen films at their best possible quality. "I have seen audiences struggle to connect with a film because of technical problems during a screening. Even films that have succeeded both commercially and artistically can suffer from poor sound and visuals in theatres," he explains.
Das warns that viewers may blame a film for an unpleasant experience when the real problem lies with the screening. This can unfairly affect the film's reputation and the work of its technical team.
Nimish Ravi Sees Gradual Improvement
Cinematographer Nimish Ravi, known for his work on Malayalam films such as Kurup and Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, believes theatrical screening quality has improved considerably over the years, although problems remain in several locations. He sees signs of change, with more theatres paying attention to technical quality and audiences becoming increasingly aware of the differences between cinemas.
"In an age when people have so many ways to watch films, they still choose theatres for the visual and audio experience. It is the industry's responsibility to protect that trust," Ravi says. He believes the growing interest in better screening standards is encouraging. Audiences are beginning to consider a theatre's technical quality before booking tickets, and operators are recognising that this can influence their business.
However, Ravi acknowledges that the change cannot happen overnight, particularly in areas where theatres continue to face technical challenges. With audiences expecting more from cinema in an era of rapid technological change, he believes filmmakers, writers and technicians must continue to raise the quality of their work.
Dolby Atmos Is Not the Problem, Says Vipin Nair
Sound quality is among the biggest concerns raised by moviegoers. However, sound engineer Vipin Nair, a Kerala State Film Award recipient who has worked on films including Varshangalkku Shesham, says Dolby Atmos is often blamed for problems it does not cause. "People assume that Dolby Atmos means excessively loud sound. That is a misconception. Atmos is about creating an immersive sound environment, not simply increasing the volume," he explains.
Soundtracks are mixed in specially calibrated studios designed to replicate theatrical sound systems. The director and other members of the team review the mix before the film is released. The intention is for audiences to hear the film as its sound team designed it. However, this becomes difficult when theatres fail to maintain their equipment.
Nair explains that sound is distributed across multiple speakers to create an immersive experience. If one or more speakers stop working, certain sounds or dialogues may become inaudible in the areas where they are meant to be heard. Instead of repairing faulty speakers, some theatres reportedly increase the volume of the functioning ones. This can distort the intended sound balance and make the experience unpleasant.
He also points to incorrect volume settings. According to Nair, films are mixed at specific levels, and playing them louder than intended can affect the sound quality. He estimates that a large share of theatrical sound problems stems from such errors rather than the mixing process itself. The solution, he says, lies in regular equipment maintenance, proper calibration and ensuring that films are played at the intended sound levels.
Theatre Owners Point to Financial Pressure
While filmmakers and technicians stress the need for better maintenance, theatre owners argue that the industry's financial condition makes it difficult to meet every technical requirement. Linto Davis, owner of Kochi's well-known Vanitha-Vineetha theatre complex, says it is unfair to hold theatre owners solely responsible for every screening problem.
"Not all theatres offer the same experience. Just as you cannot expect the comfort of a luxury car from an ordinary vehicle, the quality of one theatre cannot be compared directly with another," he says. Davis points to irregular audience attendance as a major challenge. Theatres can experience long periods of low footfall, followed by a brief surge when a popular film arrives. Once the initial excitement fades, attendance can drop again.
He questions whether a business can remain financially healthy when audiences turn up in significant numbers for only a limited part of the year. Ticket revenue is another concern. According to Davis, a theatre owner receives only around Rs 32 from a ticket priced at Rs 100. The remaining amount goes towards other shares and charges.
With electricity bills, employee salaries, rent and maintenance expenses to cover, many theatres struggle to remain profitable. "When a theatre is operating at a loss, even repairing a technical problem can become a financial challenge. If the business were profitable, owners could address such issues immediately, regardless of the cost," he explains.
His argument highlights a larger problem, which is improving screening quality requires investment, but many theatre operators say they do not have enough money to make those upgrades consistently.
Projectors, Sound Systems and Last-Minute Screening Problems
Davis also raises concerns about the way projection and sound technologies are installed and used. He argues that Dolby Atmos is not necessary for every film, with a well-maintained 7.1-channel system being sufficient for many productions. The technology alone cannot guarantee quality if the theatre lacks the right equipment or expertise.
Projector quality also affects the viewing experience, particularly colour reproduction and image brightness. Differences in equipment, maintenance and settings can result in the same film looking different across theatres. Sound systems require similar attention. Using amplifiers that are not properly matched to speakers can affect performance and potentially damage equipment. Without trained technicians, even an advanced setup may fail to deliver its intended results.
Davis also highlights the challenge of receiving film files shortly before the first show. In some cases, theatres receive the digital files so late that there is little time to test the projection, check the sound or make adjustments before audiences enter. Hollywood releases, he says, are often delivered well in advance, allowing theatres to conduct trial screenings and resolve technical issues.
"Every film has different sound and visual requirements. If we receive a file only minutes before a show, there may be no time to test everything properly," he says. He also acknowledges that film mixing is not always flawless. Technical problems can originate during production as well as exhibition, making it important to assess each case rather than automatically blaming one side.
Who Is Responsible for the Theatre Experience?
The debate reveals a problem that cannot be solved by technology alone. Filmmakers want their work to reach audiences as intended, sound engineers stress the importance of calibrated systems, and theatre owners point to the financial pressure of maintaining expensive equipment. For audiences, however, the expectation remains simple that a film should look and sound the way it was meant to.
Addressing the issue will require regular equipment checks, trained technical staff, adequate time to test film files and clear minimum standards for screening quality. Industry organisations may also need to establish a system for monitoring compliance and addressing complaints. Kerala's theatres have come a long way from their older, basic setups. The challenge now is to ensure that the technology installed over the years translates into a consistently better experience.