Doctor Doom Finds Wanda Maximoff In VisionQuest Finale; Is Scarlet Witch Joining Avengers Doomsday?
VisionQuest's post-credits scene shows Doctor Doom finding Wanda Maximoff at Mount Wundagore, hinting at Scarlet Witch's return in Avengers: Doomsday.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 11, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Marvel’s VisionQuest has ended, but its post-credits scene hints at the possible return of Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday. While the finale gives Vision some closure, its credits scenes point to the possible return of Ultron and Scarlet Witch. The biggest surprise comes in the post-credits scene, which hints that Wanda Maximoff may return in Avengers: Doomsday.
The series follows Vision (Paul Bettany) as he tries to understand his life after the apparent death of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). He also wants to reconnect with his son, Tommy Maximoff, who has returned in a new form. During the story, Vision comes face to face with Ultron (James Spader), the enemy who once tried to destroy the Avengers. The finale brings Vision’s journey to a close, but suggests that Ultron’s story may not be over.
What Happens In VisionQuest’s Mid-Credits Scene?
The mid-credits scene returns to Horton Manor, where the first synthetic human was created. Ultron is seen there in a human form, made possible by Josephine Carrington’s nanobot technology. His appearance is similar to that of Virgil, who died during the finale.
Elizabeth Olsen has officially returned as Wanda Maximoff in the MCU: “Scarlet Witch awaken, your power will be mine.” #AvengersDoomsday https://t.co/7dIYvZM2G2— Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) November 11, 2026
Ultron is also holding a drive that contains Jocasta’s code. Jocasta, played by T’Nia Miller, was shot by Virgil during the final battle. The scene does not reveal what Ultron plans to do next, but the drive suggests that he may try to bring her back. He could rebuild Jocasta, or have another plan. Marvel has not confirmed a second season of VisionQuest.
Does The Post-Credits Scene Confirm Scarlet Witch’s Return?
The post-credits scene shifts the focus from Vision to Wanda. It appears to take place at Mount Wundagore, where Wanda was buried under the ruins at the end of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
A hooded figure arrives and moves the rubble. The figure is revealed to be Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr. He finds Wanda beneath the ruins and says, “Scarlet Witch, awaken; your power will be mine.” Green magic appears around him, and Wanda opens her eyes before the scene ends.
The moment strongly hints that Doom has brought Wanda back and wants to use her powers. It does not confirm whether she will work with him willingly. However, it gives fans a major reason to expect her return in Avengers: Doomsday.
The scene also fits with earlier teases suggesting that Doom is gathering powerful characters for the battle ahead. A previous teaser showed him approaching the Hulk, while posters have led to speculation that Doctor Strange and Clea could also be involved. Marvel has not confirmed these details.
Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Avengers: Doomsday will bring heroes from different universes together to face Doom. The film is scheduled to release in India on December 17, ahead of its December 18 release in other markets.