ETV Bharat / entertainment

Doctor Doom Finds Wanda Maximoff In VisionQuest Finale; Is Scarlet Witch Joining Avengers Doomsday?

Is Scarlet Witch Joining Avengers Doomsday? ( Photo: Film Posters )

Hyderabad: Marvel’s VisionQuest has ended, but its post-credits scene hints at the possible return of Scarlet Witch in Avengers: Doomsday. While the finale gives Vision some closure, its credits scenes point to the possible return of Ultron and Scarlet Witch. The biggest surprise comes in the post-credits scene, which hints that Wanda Maximoff may return in Avengers: Doomsday.

The series follows Vision (Paul Bettany) as he tries to understand his life after the apparent death of Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen). He also wants to reconnect with his son, Tommy Maximoff, who has returned in a new form. During the story, Vision comes face to face with Ultron (James Spader), the enemy who once tried to destroy the Avengers. The finale brings Vision’s journey to a close, but suggests that Ultron’s story may not be over.

What Happens In VisionQuest’s Mid-Credits Scene? The mid-credits scene returns to Horton Manor, where the first synthetic human was created. Ultron is seen there in a human form, made possible by Josephine Carrington’s nanobot technology. His appearance is similar to that of Virgil, who died during the finale. Ultron is also holding a drive that contains Jocasta’s code. Jocasta, played by T’Nia Miller, was shot by Virgil during the final battle. The scene does not reveal what Ultron plans to do next, but the drive suggests that he may try to bring her back. He could rebuild Jocasta, or have another plan. Marvel has not confirmed a second season of VisionQuest. Does The Post-Credits Scene Confirm Scarlet Witch’s Return?