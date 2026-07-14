Do Pre-Release Leaks Really Doom A Film? Past Movies Offer Clues About Jana Nayagan's Fate
Pre-release film leaks often hurt revenues, but history shows strong content can still draw audiences. As Jana Nayagan faces piracy, past blockbusters offer hope.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : July 14, 2026 at 9:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: A film reaching theatres is the result of years of hard work by hundreds of people. From writing and shooting to editing, visual effects and promotions, everything is planned carefully before release. But sometimes, all those efforts are shaken when a film leaks online before audiences can watch it in theatres.
Over the years, the film industry has seen several major pre-release leaks. While some films suffered losses, many still went on to become box-office hits because audiences chose to experience them on the big screen. This raises an important question: Do pre-release leaks really decide a film’s fate, or can strong content overcome piracy?
The latest film to bring this debate back into focus is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. But before looking at that case, here are some of the biggest films that survived major leaks.
Films that survived major leaks
- Attarintiki Daredi (2013)
One of the biggest piracy incidents in Telugu cinema involved Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daredi. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film was carrying massive expectations when a near-complete HD version leaked online before its release. The leaked copy was even sold through pirated DVDs and pen drives.
The investigation later found that the copy had been taken from the editing room by an assistant editor. Despite the leak, the family entertainer turned into a massive blockbuster.
- Udta Punjab (2016)
One of Bollywood’s most talked-about leak cases was Udta Punjab. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, the film leaked online just days before release during its legal battle with the CBFC.
The leaked copy reportedly came from the version submitted to the censor board. Even though the full film was available online, positive reviews and appreciation for its performances helped it perform well at the box office.
- Taxiwala (2018)
Vijay Deverakonda’s Taxiwala faced an unusual challenge. Months before release, an unfinished version of the film surfaced online. It contained green screens, missing background score and incomplete visual effects.
Instead of releasing the film immediately, the makers completed the remaining work and released the polished version later. Audiences appreciated the final product, and the film became a commercial success.
- Geetha Govindam (2018)
Another Vijay Deverakonda film, Geetha Govindam, also reportedly leaked close to its release. Initially, a few scenes surfaced online before reports claimed that the complete film had been leaked.
Despite the setback, its entertaining story, catchy music and chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made it one of the biggest hits of the year.
- Premam (2015)
Malayalam blockbuster Premam, starring Nivin Pauly and Sai Pallavi, faced leaked scenes during its theatrical run, including parts of its climax.
Even then, audiences continued visiting theatres because of the film’s emotional storytelling and repeat-watch value. It eventually became one of Malayalam cinema's biggest success stories.
- Vishwaroopam (2013)
Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam was already surrounded by controversy because of protests and release delays. During that period, pirated versions of the film appeared online.
Despite the difficult release, the spy thriller performed well, especially overseas, and recovered commercially.
- Shankar Dada MBBS (2004)
Long before today’s digital era, Chiranjeevi’s Shankar Dada MBBS faced piracy during the CD and DVD period. Reports suggested that portions of the film were copied and circulated before release.
Despite these issues, the film became a commercial success.
- Sikandar (2025)
Starring Salman Khan and directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar became the talk of the internet even before its release because of leak rumours. Reports claimed that a high-quality version of the film had leaked online around the time of its theatrical release. Some viewers also said the leaked copy had incomplete visual effects and different audio, suggesting it may have come from the post-production stage.
Partial leaks happen more often
Not every leak involves an entire film. In many cases, only a few scenes, songs, stills or action sequences appear online before release.
SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion saw several visuals and VFX shots leak during production. Similarly, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise had a few scenes leak online, leading Mythri Movie Makers to file a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell.
Films like Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Yevadu also experienced similar incidents during post-production.
Although these partial leaks create problems for the marketing team, they usually do not have a major impact on the final box-office collections.
Why do these leaks happen?
Many people assume hackers are behind every film leak. However, investigations in several cases have shown that the biggest security lapses often happen within the filmmaking process itself.
Editing rooms, VFX studios, dubbing facilities, digital screeners and post-production pipelines involve multiple people handling the film before release. Every additional copy increases the risk of piracy.
As filmmaking has become more digital, protecting confidential content has become even more challenging. A single file copied from an internal system can spread across the internet within minutes.
The conversation around Jana Nayagan
The latest film to enter this discussion is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. The film is widely believed to be Vijay’s final movie before he shifts his complete focus to politics.
In April this year, around 10 minutes of unreleased footage from the film leaked online. Soon afterwards, reports claimed that the complete movie was circulating on social media platforms. According to reports, the leak originated during post-production.
The controversy came when the film was already facing a long delay in receiving certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Originally scheduled for a Pongal 2026 release, the film remained stuck in the certification process for several months.
The producers even approached the Madras High Court, and the matter later reached the Supreme Court before the film was finally presented before the CBFC’s revising committee.
According to officials, the pirated version of Jana Nayagan was viewed by nearly 1.2 crore people before it was blocked. Tamil Nadu Police later arrested several people in connection with the leak.
The film has now cleared its biggest hurdle after receiving an ‘A’ certificate from the CBFC. The film is expected to release on July 24 across nearly 1,000 theatres in Tamil Nadu, although the makers are yet to make an official announcement.
Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj and Narain in key roles.
Can strong content overcome piracy?
There is no denying that pre-release leaks hurt producers financially. Some viewers may choose to watch an illegal copy instead of buying a theatre ticket. Leaks can also spoil months of carefully planned promotions and create negative impressions when unfinished versions reach the public. However, history shows that piracy alone does not decide a film’s success.
Many viewers still prefer watching films in theatres. Positive reviews, storytelling and strong word of mouth often encourage audiences to buy tickets even when pirated versions are available online.
Films like Attarintiki Daredi, Udta Punjab, Taxiwala, Geetha Govindam and Premam are clear examples that strong content can overcome even major setbacks.
What the future holds for Jana Nayagan remains to be seen once the movie hits the big screens. For sure, the leak created challenges for the makers, but the huge fan base of Vijay and the curiosity surrounding what is expected to be his final film could still draw audiences to theatres.