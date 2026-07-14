ETV Bharat / entertainment

Do Pre-Release Leaks Really Doom A Film? Past Movies Offer Clues About Jana Nayagan's Fate

Hyderabad: A film reaching theatres is the result of years of hard work by hundreds of people. From writing and shooting to editing, visual effects and promotions, everything is planned carefully before release. But sometimes, all those efforts are shaken when a film leaks online before audiences can watch it in theatres.

Over the years, the film industry has seen several major pre-release leaks. While some films suffered losses, many still went on to become box-office hits because audiences chose to experience them on the big screen. This raises an important question: Do pre-release leaks really decide a film’s fate, or can strong content overcome piracy?

The latest film to bring this debate back into focus is Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan. But before looking at that case, here are some of the biggest films that survived major leaks.

Films that survived major leaks

Attarintiki Daredi (2013)

One of the biggest piracy incidents in Telugu cinema involved Pawan Kalyan’s Attarintiki Daredi. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film was carrying massive expectations when a near-complete HD version leaked online before its release. The leaked copy was even sold through pirated DVDs and pen drives.

The investigation later found that the copy had been taken from the editing room by an assistant editor. Despite the leak, the family entertainer turned into a massive blockbuster.

Udta Punjab (2016)

One of Bollywood’s most talked-about leak cases was Udta Punjab. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh, the film leaked online just days before release during its legal battle with the CBFC.

The leaked copy reportedly came from the version submitted to the censor board. Even though the full film was available online, positive reviews and appreciation for its performances helped it perform well at the box office.

Taxiwala (2018)

Vijay Deverakonda’s Taxiwala faced an unusual challenge. Months before release, an unfinished version of the film surfaced online. It contained green screens, missing background score and incomplete visual effects.

Instead of releasing the film immediately, the makers completed the remaining work and released the polished version later. Audiences appreciated the final product, and the film became a commercial success.

Geetha Govindam (2018)

Another Vijay Deverakonda film, Geetha Govindam, also reportedly leaked close to its release. Initially, a few scenes surfaced online before reports claimed that the complete film had been leaked.

Despite the setback, its entertaining story, catchy music and chemistry between Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna made it one of the biggest hits of the year.