Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant-Mrunal Starrer Edges Past Taapsee's Film

Hyderabad: Two Bollywood films - Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi - hit the big screens on the same day on February 20, leading to a head-to-head competition at the box office. Assi, a courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu, opened to positive reviews, but such genres generally tend to open on a low note. Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein, a romantic drama, too, opened to positive reviews. However, as per early estimates, both films' opening day collections suggest a slow start at the ticket windows.

According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Do Deewane Seher Mein has so far collected an estimated Rs 0.79 crore. Assi, on the other hand, is slightly lagging behind its competitor, which has so far earned Rs 0.71 at the box office in India.

However, it is to be noted that these numbers are not the actual figures, as the night show numbers are yet to be added. By the end of the day, both films are projected to bring in Rs 2-3 crore.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein