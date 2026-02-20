Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office Collection Day 1: Siddhant-Mrunal Starrer Edges Past Taapsee's Film
Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi open to slow box office collections on Day 1, earning under Rs 1 crore each despite positive reviews.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : February 20, 2026 at 8:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Two Bollywood films - Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi - hit the big screens on the same day on February 20, leading to a head-to-head competition at the box office. Assi, a courtroom drama starring Taapsee Pannu, opened to positive reviews, but such genres generally tend to open on a low note. Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein, a romantic drama, too, opened to positive reviews. However, as per early estimates, both films' opening day collections suggest a slow start at the ticket windows.
Do Deewane Seher Mein Vs Assi Box Office Collection Day
According to data shared by industry tracker Sacnilk, Do Deewane Seher Mein has so far collected an estimated Rs 0.79 crore. Assi, on the other hand, is slightly lagging behind its competitor, which has so far earned Rs 0.71 at the box office in India.
However, it is to be noted that these numbers are not the actual figures, as the night show numbers are yet to be added. By the end of the day, both films are projected to bring in Rs 2-3 crore.
About Do Deewane Seher Mein
Do Deewane Seher Mein stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. The romantic drama is written by Abhiruchi Chand and directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga under the banners of Zee Studios, Rancorp Media, and Bhansali Productions. Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Ila Arun, Joy Sengupta, and Ayesha Raza.
The story centres around two socially awkward young people living in Mumbai. As they struggle with self-doubt and societal expectations, they gradually find love and acceptance. Their journey moves from the busy city life to peaceful mountain surroundings, highlighting emotional growth and self-discovery.
About Assi
Assi, on the other hand, is a courtroom drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. The film stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Anubhav Sinha under Benaras Mediaworks and T-Series Films.
The flick is about a lawyer who struggles with a tough case related to sexual assault. The story is developed through courtroom drama and delves into the aspects of justice, social silence, and gender violence.
READ MORE
- INTERVIEW | Mrunal Thakur Says Do Deewane Seher Mein Is About 'Accepting Flaws And Turning Them Into Strengths'
- 'Curly Hair Can't Be A Hero': Do Deewane Seher Mein Star Siddhant Chaturvedi Reveals Being Mocked For His Looks | Interview
- Valentine's Day 2026: O'Romeo, Do Deewane Seher Mein And More New Releases For A Perfect Date Night