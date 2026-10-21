ETV Bharat / entertainment

Diwali 2026 Releases: Ramayana Leads Festive Race As Moonwalk, Mookuthi Amman 2, Scene Join The Line-up

Hyderabad: Diwali is usually a time when big stars bring their most ambitious films to theatres, hoping to turn the festive mood into box office success. This year, however, the release calendar looks a little different. With the much-awaited Ramayana: Rise of Legend arriving on November 5, the festive season has one major pan-Indian spectacle at its centre, while several regional films are preparing to compete for audience attention.

From Prabhu Deva's musical entertainer Moonwalk and Nayanthara's Mookuthi Amman 2 to Suriya's action-comedy Scene, the November 6 release window has plenty of variety. While the line-up may not feature a long list of major Hindi films, it offers audiences several options across languages and genres.

Ramayana: The Diwali spectacle

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of Legend (Part 1) is the biggest attraction of the festive season. Scheduled to release on November 5, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Mounted on a grand scale, the mythological epic aims to bring one of India's most celebrated stories to the big screen with extensive visual effects and an ambitious cinematic presentation.

The film's music is jointly composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. With its star-studded cast and large-scale production, Ramayana is positioned to draw audiences across regions. Its release also sets the stage for a busy weekend, with several films arriving just a day later. The question is whether the regional releases can carve out their own space while the mythological epic commands attention.

Moonwalk reunites Prabhu Deva and A.R. Rahman

One of the most interesting releases of the season is Moonwalk (Tamil), scheduled to hit theatres on November 6. The musical fantasy comedy brings together Prabhu Deva and A.R. Rahman, whose earlier collaborations include memorable projects such as Kaadhalan, Love Birds and Minsara Kanavu. Directed by Manoj NS, the film follows Babootty, a young film choreographer played by Prabhu Deva. Blending dance, humour and music, it promises a colourful theatrical experience aimed at family audiences.

A.R. Rahman is also set to make his acting debut in the film, playing an angry young film director. The composer has created the film's five-song soundtrack and sung every song himself, with each track exploring a different celebratory style. Adding to the comedy is Yogi Babu, who reportedly plays 16 different characters. The ensemble also includes Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Redin Kingsley, Mottai Rajendran and Deepa Shankar.

Nayanthara returns with Mookuthi Amman 2

Another major release is Mookuthi Amman 2 (Tamil), which will also be released as Mahasakthi (Hindi and Telugu). The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on November 6, bringing Nayanthara back as the goddess Mookuthi Amman. Unlike the 2020 original, which combined religious satire with a contemporary social setting, the sequel takes a more expansive mythological thriller approach.

Directed by Sundar C, the film is mounted on a reported budget of Rs 100 crore. The newly unveiled trailer introduces a story that moves between two timelines. It begins with a queen sacrificing herself to protect a young prince before shifting to the present, where events from the past begin to collide with the modern world. Nayanthara reportedly plays a dual role, appearing both as the goddess and as a frightened modern-day police constable. Regina Cassandra and Kannada actor Duniya Vijay take on the antagonist roles, while Urvashi and Yogi Babu return to the cast.