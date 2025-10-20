ETV Bharat / entertainment

Diwali 2025: From K3G To Chachi 420 - Bollywood Films That Perfectly Captured The Festival Of Lights

Karan Johar's blockbuster film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is permanently engraved in the memory of Indian audiences. A memorable moment of the film occurs at Diwali when Jaya Bachchan's Nandini Raichand realises that her long-lost son Rahul (Shah Rukh Khan) has finally arrived. This scene parallels the legend of Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya - a rather fitting parallel for a mother and son meeting. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kajol, and captures the festival's emotion of togetherness and forgiveness.

Hyderabad: Diwali, one of India's biggest and most cherished festivals, has always been a symbol of joy, reunion, and the triumph of light over darkness. Undoubtedly, Hindi cinema has captured this spirit before the camera over the decades, weaving the festival's essence into its narratives in memorable ways. Here are some iconic Hindi films that brought the vibrant spirit of Diwali to life on screen.

Mahesh Manjrekar's Vaastav provides a darker interpretation of Diwali. Starring Sanjay Dutt in one of his signature roles, the film features a touching Diwali sequence that juxtaposes the festival's vibrancy with the somber realities of its hero's existence. Raghu (Dutt), a gangster by now, proudly displays his ill-get gains before his family, only to be sternly rebuked by his mother, played by late Reema Lagoo. The scene strongly represents moral conflict, and it is among the most memorable Diwali scenes in Hindi cinema.

Zanjeer (1973)

Prakash Mehra's Zanjeer marked the beginning of Amitabh Bachchan's journey as the "angry young man" of Hindi cinema. The film opens at Diwali, with youth Vijay Khanna seeing his parents brutally killed by an unknown man wearing a distinctive charm bracelet. The festival that normally marks joy and regeneration here becomes a backdrop for tragedy - foreshadowing Vijay's lifelong pursuit of justice. Appropriately, the climactic battle of the film also occurs during Diwali, returning the tale to where it started.

Hum Aapke Hain Koun.! (1994)

Sooraj Barjatya's family drama Hum Aapke Hain Koun.! captures the cheer and warmth of Indian family festivities. The movie, starring Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Renuka Shahane, has a Diwali scene in the song Dhik Tana, in which the family is shown celebrating the new addition of a baby. Against the backdrop of lights, laughter, and tradition, the scene perfectly captures the joy and togetherness of Diwali celebrations.

Chachi 420 (1997)

Chachi 420 (Photo: Film Poster)

Kamal Haasan's comedy Chachi 420 also brings a different kind of twist to Diwali festivities. During a pivotal scene, Haasan's character - disguised as the nanny Lakshmi - saves his daughter Bharti (played by child artist Fatima Sana Shaikh) amidst the festival. Directed by and starring Haasan, with Tabu and late Amrish Puri playing important roles, the film meshes humour, emotion, and family sentiment together via the Diwali sequence.