Diwali 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna & Other Celebs Spread Love And Light Online
Actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Rashmika Mandanna, and others shared heartfelt Diwali wishes and festive glimpses, spreading love, light, and positivity online.
Hyderabad: As India lights up to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, Bollywood celebrities have joined in to spread festive cheer, sharing warm wishes, heartfelt greetings, and glimpses of their celebrations on social media.
Diwali, which is one of the most integral and beloved festivals of Indians, represents the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. In every nook and corner of the country, houses are decorated with vibrant rangolis, diyas, and fairy lights. Relatives gather together to conduct Lakshmi Puja, gift each other, distribute sweets, and view firework displays in the evening sky. To add to the celebratory mood, some of the Bollywood stars took to their social media handles and wished their fans prosperity and happiness.
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his X handle and shared pictures, one of which showed him waving at a huge crowd of fans outside his Mumbai home, while another featured a picture of glowing diyas. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Many, many happy wishes for Diwali."
Superstar Akshay Kumar shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Har muskaan se roshan ho ye tyohaar. Wishing you love, light and laughter this Diwali. #HappyDiwali."
Manoj Bajpayee also extended his warm wishes, writing on X, "Aap sabhi ko Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnaye! Khush rahiye, surakshit rahiye aur apno ke saath dher sara samay bitaiye. #HappyDiwali."
Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda added his voice to the chorus of good wishes, tweeting, "Wishing you a joyful and prosperous Diwali. May this #Diwali light up every corner of your life with warmth, courage, and new beginnings. Wishing you all love, peace, and positivity. #HappyDiwali."
Priyanka Chopra, currently celebrating Diwali abroad, delighted her followers by sharing a special moment from her daughter's celebrations. Taking to her Instagram Story, she posted a picture of little Malti Marie dressed in a yellow ethnic outfit, decorating their home for the festival. The proud mom captioned the post, "Malti's Diwali party was lit," giving fans a sweet glimpse of her family's festive joy.
Ananya Panday shared a cheerful message on her Instagram Story, posting, "Diwali!! Sending love and light," followed by emojis of a heart, sparkle, and diya.
Rashmika Mandanna shared a post of herself in a traditional outfit and captioned, "Happy Diwali. Sending you all love and light always."
Samantha Ruth Prabhu encouraged her fans with a thoughtful quote that read, "Happy Diwali! This Diwali, let's not just light diyas, let's light up our energy, our thoughts & our relationships."
Diwali is celebrated over five days, beginning with Dhanteras. On this day, people traditionally buy gold, silver, or kitchenware and perform rituals to honour the divine. The second day is known as Naraka Chaturdashi, also referred to as Chhoti Diwali, meaning Little Diwali. The third day marks the peak of the festivities. People offer prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for prosperity and good fortune.
