Diwali 2025: Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna & Other Celebs Spread Love And Light Online

Hyderabad: As India lights up to celebrate Diwali, the Festival of Lights, Bollywood celebrities have joined in to spread festive cheer, sharing warm wishes, heartfelt greetings, and glimpses of their celebrations on social media.

Diwali, which is one of the most integral and beloved festivals of Indians, represents the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. In every nook and corner of the country, houses are decorated with vibrant rangolis, diyas, and fairy lights. Relatives gather together to conduct Lakshmi Puja, gift each other, distribute sweets, and view firework displays in the evening sky. To add to the celebratory mood, some of the Bollywood stars took to their social media handles and wished their fans prosperity and happiness.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to his X handle and shared pictures, one of which showed him waving at a huge crowd of fans outside his Mumbai home, while another featured a picture of glowing diyas. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, "Many, many happy wishes for Diwali."

Superstar Akshay Kumar shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing, "Har muskaan se roshan ho ye tyohaar. Wishing you love, light and laughter this Diwali. #HappyDiwali."