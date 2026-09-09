Mirzapur Casting Twist: Before Munna Bhaiya, Divyenndu Was Considered For Bablu Pandit's Role
Divyenndu was initially offered Bablu Pandit's role in Mirzapur before landing Munna Bhaiya, a character that changed his career.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 9, 2026 at 6:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Divyenndu’s portrayal of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur turned the character into one of the most memorable parts of the series. He has now returned as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released in theatres on September 4. However, not many know that Divyenndu was initially considered for a completely different role in the popular franchise.
The actor was first approached to play Bablu Pandit, the character eventually played by Vikrant Massey in the series. During an earlier interaction with a newswire, Divyenndu recalled how he was offered Bablu’s role before he was considered for Munna. “Initially I was approached for Bablu’s character. Went ahead and read it; everything was fine,” he said.
While reading the script, Divyenndu also became curious about who would play Munna. At that point, he did not know that the character would eventually become one of the biggest roles of his career. “But yeh jo Munna ka character tha, yeh kaun play karega,” the actor recalled.
Divyenndu also opened up about the kind of roles he was getting at that stage of his career. He felt that he was often seen as the happy-go-lucky, boy-next-door type of actor. He was worried that continuing to play similar characters would limit him as an actor.
“I was struggling in a way that people would always take me as a happy-go-lucky guy, the boy-next-door. I was like, ‘Phir yeh bahut boxed ho jaayega,’” he said.
The actor said that he was frustrated about the situation at the time. However, things changed when the makers called him to discuss Munna’s character. “I was so troubled that God said, ‘Ok, giving you a wait; don't sulk about every day.’ So I got Munna,” Divyenndu said.
When the makers asked him what he thought about Munna, he immediately liked the character. “These guys called me; they said, ‘What do you have to say about Munna?’ I said, ‘Fantastic.’ Let’s jam on it, and here we have Munna,” he said.
The decision proved to be a major turning point in Divyenndu’s career. His portrayal of Munna Bhaiya became one of the most loved parts of ‘Mirzapur’.
Now, Divyenndu has returned as Munna in Mirzapur: The Movie. Speaking about his comeback before the film’s release, he said he felt both excited and nervous about playing the character again. “To come back with the film, it’s like how life comes full circle. I’m both excited and nervous at the same time,” he told a newswire. The actor also said that the film is mainly for the fans who have loved Munna over the years.
Mirzapur: The Movie also features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Shekhar Gaur and Shweta Tripathi. Jitendra Kumar has stepped into the role of Bablu Pandit in the film, while Ravi Kishan has joined the cast in a new role.