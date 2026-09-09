ETV Bharat / entertainment

Mirzapur Casting Twist: Before Munna Bhaiya, Divyenndu Was Considered For Bablu Pandit's Role

Hyderabad: Divyenndu’s portrayal of Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur turned the character into one of the most memorable parts of the series. He has now returned as Munna Bhaiya in Mirzapur: The Movie, which was released in theatres on September 4. However, not many know that Divyenndu was initially considered for a completely different role in the popular franchise.

The actor was first approached to play Bablu Pandit, the character eventually played by Vikrant Massey in the series. During an earlier interaction with a newswire, Divyenndu recalled how he was offered Bablu’s role before he was considered for Munna. “Initially I was approached for Bablu’s character. Went ahead and read it; everything was fine,” he said.

While reading the script, Divyenndu also became curious about who would play Munna. At that point, he did not know that the character would eventually become one of the biggest roles of his career. “But yeh jo Munna ka character tha, yeh kaun play karega,” the actor recalled.

Divyenndu also opened up about the kind of roles he was getting at that stage of his career. He felt that he was often seen as the happy-go-lucky, boy-next-door type of actor. He was worried that continuing to play similar characters would limit him as an actor.