Divyanka Tripathi - Vivek Dahiya Blessed With Twin Baby Boys: 'Mere Karan Arjun Aa Gaye'
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya have welcomed twin baby boys and shared the happy news with fans through an emotional social media post.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 26, 2026 at 12:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Television's much-loved couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have stepped into a beautiful new phase of life as they welcomed twin baby boys. The actors shared the happy news with fans on social media on Tuesday, and congratulatory messages poured in from friends, followers and television celebrities soon after the announcement.
Vivek Dahiya took to Instagram to reveal the arrival of their babies through a heartwarming post featuring an animated image of two little boys dressed in matching blue outfits. The adorable announcement instantly grabbed attention online. The post read, "We asked for happiness… God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys." Sharing his excitement about becoming a father, Vivek wrote, "The wait is finally over… 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined."
Adding a fun Bollywood touch to the announcement, the actor referenced the iconic film dialogue from Karan Arjun and wrote, "Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!" He further asked fans and well-wishers to shower love and blessings on the family as they begin their parenting journey. "Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood," he added.
The announcement quickly went viral across social media, with fans lovingly calling the babies the "Divek twins." Many celebrities from the television industry also congratulated the couple and wished them happiness as first-time parents.
Divyanka and Vivek are among television's most adored celebrity couples. The duo met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and later fell in love. They tied the knot in 2016 in a grand wedding ceremony attended by close friends and family members. Over the years, they have continued to remain fan favourites because of their chemistry and strong bond.
The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this year on the occasion of Gudi Padwa. Since then, fans had been eagerly waiting for updates about the new addition to their family. Earlier, in an interview with a news agency, Vivek had spoken honestly about his first reaction after learning about the pregnancy. He admitted that instead of immediate excitement, he initially felt nervous because of the responsibility that comes with parenthood.
"Honestly, my first reaction was not overwhelming excitement. I actually felt nervous and a little stressed," Vivek had shared. He added that over time, the feeling turned into happiness because becoming parents was something both he and Divyanka had always wanted.