ETV Bharat / entertainment

Divyanka Tripathi - Vivek Dahiya Blessed With Twin Baby Boys: 'Mere Karan Arjun Aa Gaye'

Hyderabad: Television's much-loved couple Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya have stepped into a beautiful new phase of life as they welcomed twin baby boys. The actors shared the happy news with fans on social media on Tuesday, and congratulatory messages poured in from friends, followers and television celebrities soon after the announcement.

Vivek Dahiya took to Instagram to reveal the arrival of their babies through a heartwarming post featuring an animated image of two little boys dressed in matching blue outfits. The adorable announcement instantly grabbed attention online. The post read, "We asked for happiness… God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys." Sharing his excitement about becoming a father, Vivek wrote, "The wait is finally over… 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined."

Adding a fun Bollywood touch to the announcement, the actor referenced the iconic film dialogue from Karan Arjun and wrote, "Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye!" He further asked fans and well-wishers to shower love and blessings on the family as they begin their parenting journey. "Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood," he added.