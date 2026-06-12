ETV Bharat / entertainment

Divyanka Tripathi Drops First Pictures Of Her Twin Babies, Fans Can't Stop Gushing

Hyderabad: Television actress Divyanka Tripathi has finally shared the first glimpse of her twin baby boys, and fans cannot get enough of the heartwarming pictures. The actress, who welcomed her sons with husband Vivek Dahiya on May 25, 2026, posted adorable photos on social media, giving followers a sweet look into her new life as a mother.

The pictures capture some of the most precious moments of early motherhood. In the photos, Divyanka is seen holding her newborn sons close, showering them with kisses. The candid images reflect the joy and love that have filled the couple's home since the arrival of their twins.

Along with the photos, Divyanka shared a simple yet emotional message. Thanking her sons for making her a mother, she wrote, "Thanks for choosing me." The heartfelt caption quickly won over fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with love and blessings for the family.

The actress, who became a household name as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has often been lovingly called "Ishi Maa" by fans. Now, she has stepped into motherhood in real life, a role that many of her followers are delighted to see her embrace.