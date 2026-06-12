Divyanka Tripathi Drops First Pictures Of Her Twin Babies, Fans Can't Stop Gushing
Divyanka Tripathi shared the first photos of her twin baby boys, expressing gratitude and joy as she and Vivek Dahiya embrace parenthood.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 12, 2026 at 12:12 PM IST
Hyderabad: Television actress Divyanka Tripathi has finally shared the first glimpse of her twin baby boys, and fans cannot get enough of the heartwarming pictures. The actress, who welcomed her sons with husband Vivek Dahiya on May 25, 2026, posted adorable photos on social media, giving followers a sweet look into her new life as a mother.
The pictures capture some of the most precious moments of early motherhood. In the photos, Divyanka is seen holding her newborn sons close, showering them with kisses. The candid images reflect the joy and love that have filled the couple's home since the arrival of their twins.
Along with the photos, Divyanka shared a simple yet emotional message. Thanking her sons for making her a mother, she wrote, "Thanks for choosing me." The heartfelt caption quickly won over fans, many of whom flooded the comments section with love and blessings for the family.
The actress, who became a household name as Ishita Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has often been lovingly called "Ishi Maa" by fans. Now, she has stepped into motherhood in real life, a role that many of her followers are delighted to see her embrace.
The latest post comes nearly two weeks after Divyanka and Vivek announced the arrival of their twins through a joint social media post. Sharing the happy news, the couple wrote, "We asked for happiness. God said, 'Take double.' Blessed with twin baby boys."
Vivek had also shared an emotional note celebrating the arrival of their sons. He wrote, "The wait is finally over. 'The Boys' are here and life already feels more beautiful than we ever imagined. Mere Karan Arjun aa gaye! Need all your love and blessings as Div and I begin this incredible new chapter of parenthood."
Since then, fans have eagerly followed every update from the couple. While Divyanka and Vivek have been careful about maintaining their children's privacy, the latest pictures offer a touching glimpse. The post also attracted reactions from friends and fellow celebrities. Actor Arti Singh commented, "Maa beta sabse pyare." Fans echoed similar sentiments, with one user writing, "Seeing you with the babies is the cutest thing ever."
Earlier, the couple had also shared images from their maternity photoshoot. In one of her posts, Divyanka reflected on their journey to parenthood, writing, "From being each other's home to becoming a home for someone else. We don't know what this journey will look like yet, but we already know it'll be our greatest one."
Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot on July 8, 2016, after meeting on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Nearly a decade after their marriage, they have now entered a new phase of life as parents.