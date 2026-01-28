ETV Bharat / entertainment

Disney Ruled The Animated Short Film Category For Decades, But Has No Entry At 2026 Oscars

Hyderabad: Flowers and Trees, released in 1932, holds a special place in both animation and Academy Awards history. Produced by Walt Disney, it became the first animated short film to win an Academy Award. This was a big moment not only for Disney but for animation as a whole.

The film was part of Disney's Silly Symphony series. What made it special was its use of full three-strip Technicolor, at a time when most cartoons were still black and white. Its colourful forest story impressed audiences and helped Disney win the very first Oscar in the animated short category.

Over the years, Disney went on to become the most successful studio in the Best Animated Short Film category. The company earned the highest number of nominations and wins, from early hand-drawn shorts to later Pixar-backed films. Disney shorts became regular features at the Academy Awards.

For much of the 20th century, Disney shorts were seen as the best in the business. The studio used short films to test new ideas and improve animation techniques. Many methods later used in full-length films were first tried in these shorts.

Because of this long focus on quality and innovation, Disney stayed present at the Oscars for decades. However, there is no Disney film competing in the Animated Short Film category at the 2026 Academy Awards.