Disney Ruled The Animated Short Film Category For Decades, But Has No Entry At 2026 Oscars
Disney's Flowers and Trees made Oscars history in 1932, but in 2026, the studio is absent as independent animated shorts dominate the category.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 28, 2026 at 8:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Flowers and Trees, released in 1932, holds a special place in both animation and Academy Awards history. Produced by Walt Disney, it became the first animated short film to win an Academy Award. This was a big moment not only for Disney but for animation as a whole.
The film was part of Disney's Silly Symphony series. What made it special was its use of full three-strip Technicolor, at a time when most cartoons were still black and white. Its colourful forest story impressed audiences and helped Disney win the very first Oscar in the animated short category.
Over the years, Disney went on to become the most successful studio in the Best Animated Short Film category. The company earned the highest number of nominations and wins, from early hand-drawn shorts to later Pixar-backed films. Disney shorts became regular features at the Academy Awards.
For much of the 20th century, Disney shorts were seen as the best in the business. The studio used short films to test new ideas and improve animation techniques. Many methods later used in full-length films were first tried in these shorts.
Because of this long focus on quality and innovation, Disney stayed present at the Oscars for decades. However, there is no Disney film competing in the Animated Short Film category at the 2026 Academy Awards.
The nominees for Best Animated Short Film at the 2026 Oscars are:
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- Retirement Plan
- The Three Sisters
In recent years, the Oscars have given more space to independent studios, international filmmakers, and small creative teams. These flicks often tell personal stories or explore social themes, instead of following big studio styles.
Disney has also changed its focus. The studio now puts more attention on feature films and streaming content. Short films are often released online, without the strong awards campaigns that earlier theatrical shorts received.
At the same time, competition has increased. Animation tools that were once limited to major companies like Disney are now accessible to new studios around the world. This has made the animated short category more open and competitive.
Even so, Disney's influence on animated short films remains unmatched. With classics like Flowers and Trees, the studio helped animation gain respect at the Oscars. Disney may be absent from the 2026 race; however, its impact on the category continues to be felt.
