Disclosure Day X Review: Is Steven Spielberg's New Sci-Fi Epic A Worthy Successor To Close Encounters?
Steven Spielberg's Disclosure Day hit theatres today, with many praising its mystery, while some criticise its screenplay and ending.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : June 12, 2026 at 10:53 AM IST
Hyderabad: Steven Spielberg is back in familiar territory with Disclosure Day, a sci-fi thriller that has arrived in theatres on June 12 and is already generating plenty of discussion online. Starring Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo and Josh O'Connor, the film has opened to an estimated first-day global box office cume of around $12 million, as per International tabloids.
The movie is also earning strong reviews from critics. Disclosure Day currently holds an 82 percent Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. That places it above Spielberg's War of the Worlds and A.I. Artificial Intelligence, both of which stand at 76 pc, though it remains behind classics such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind (91 pc) and Minority Report (89 pc).
As audiences begin watching the film, social media platform X has become flooded with reactions, and many viewers appear impressed by Spielberg's latest sci-fi vision. One user described Disclosure Day as the "spiritual successor" to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, praising the film for focusing not just on alien life but also on humanity's relationship with the unknown. The viewer called it thrilling, thought-provoking and awe-inspiring, adding that it ranks among Spielberg's finest work in the genre.
#DisclosureDay is the spiritual successor to “Close Encounters” we hoped for. Like that classic, alien life might be at the center, but the film is more about humanity and our connection to the unknown. Thrilling, thought-provoking, and awe-inspiring, this is top-tier Spielberg. pic.twitter.com/J4mIOYjoKB— Nick Spake (Cartoon Contender) (@NSpake) June 9, 2026
Another moviegoer said the film brought back a sense of wonder that has been missing from modern sci-fi movies. Similar praise came from a viewer who called the film "fantastic" and thanked Spielberg for delivering such an emotional and immersive experience.
#DisclosureDay #Movie— YESHUA RAMASHIACH IS THE ULTIMATE TRUTH (@GGJesusVenceu) June 10, 2026
So, I watched the movie. From the perspective of someone who just wants to relax and enjoy a film in their free time, it's not very good.
The ending gave me chills. It's frightening because it feels very real, as if something like that could actually…
Several reactions highlighted the performances of Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo. One X user wrote that while the film starts slowly, it grows into one of the most engaging and thrilling projects Spielberg has made in decades. The post also praised John Williams' score and a dramatic shift in the story during the second half that leaves audiences questioning everything.
Forgot to mention last night but #DisclosureDay rocks and I won’t be hearing any slander about it. Spielberg is on an incredible late career heater and this one ranks up there was some of his best sci-fi material. pic.twitter.com/XAoi6j0h1O— Ryan McQuade (@ryanmcquade77) June 9, 2026
However, not everyone was convinced. Some viewers felt the screenplay lacked intelligence and described the movie as a generic action film with only minor sci-fi elements. One critic on X said the cat-and-mouse sequences become repetitive, while the ending felt abrupt despite strong moments involving humanity-focused themes and a major train sequence.
#DisclosureDay (English|2026) - THEATRE.— CK Review (@CKReview1) June 12, 2026
A Generic Action Film with minor SciFi Elements. Emily Gud Perf. No Intelligence in Screenplay. Cat & Mouse chase is repetitive & lacks tension. Humanity, Train Seq & Pre-Climax Portions Gud. Abrupt Ending. Spielberg Disappoints. AVERAGE! pic.twitter.com/KUazUalSEc
Another lengthy reaction focused on the film's conspiracy-driven elements, praising its detailed references and realistic depictions of extraterrestrial beings. While the viewer admitted the movie left them with much to think about, they also felt it would become a talking point among conspiracy theorists.
#DisclosureDay was fantastic. Made me feel that sense of wonder I have missed for a long time. Thank you, #StevenSpielberg pic.twitter.com/qgqu33IEL7— Tom CarJack (@TomCarJack) June 12, 2026
Disclosure Day follows a Kansas City television meteorologist, played by Emily Blunt, whose life changes dramatically when she is overtaken by a mysterious extraterrestrial force during a live weather broadcast. As the truth begins to emerge, humanity is forced to confront a question that has fascinated people for generations: Are we truly alone?
#DisclosureDay starts off estranged but develops into one of the most engaging & thrilling film’s Spielberg has made in decades! An exciting score from Williams, stellar acting from Blunt & Domingo, and 2nd to 3rd act transition that will make you question everything! Must watch! pic.twitter.com/KC6wkke6bz— Samuel Leggett Jr #TeamJVS (@SuperSel0320) June 9, 2026
The film also stars Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell and Henry Lloyd-Hughes. Spielberg developed the story alongside screenwriter David Koepp, with whom he previously collaborated on Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.