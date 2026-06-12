ETV Bharat / entertainment

Disclosure Day X Review: Is Steven Spielberg's New Sci-Fi Epic A Worthy Successor To Close Encounters?

As audiences begin watching the film, social media platform X has become flooded with reactions, and many viewers appear impressed by Spielberg's latest sci-fi vision. One user described Disclosure Day as the "spiritual successor" to Close Encounters of the Third Kind, praising the film for focusing not just on alien life but also on humanity's relationship with the unknown. The viewer called it thrilling, thought-provoking and awe-inspiring, adding that it ranks among Spielberg's finest work in the genre.

The movie is also earning strong reviews from critics. Disclosure Day currently holds an 82 percent Certified Fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes. That places it above Spielberg's War of the Worlds and A.I. Artificial Intelligence, both of which stand at 76 pc, though it remains behind classics such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind (91 pc) and Minority Report (89 pc).

Hyderabad: Steven Spielberg is back in familiar territory with Disclosure Day, a sci-fi thriller that has arrived in theatres on June 12 and is already generating plenty of discussion online. Starring Emily Blunt, Colman Domingo and Josh O'Connor, the film has opened to an estimated first-day global box office cume of around $12 million, as per International tabloids.

Another moviegoer said the film brought back a sense of wonder that has been missing from modern sci-fi movies. Similar praise came from a viewer who called the film "fantastic" and thanked Spielberg for delivering such an emotional and immersive experience.

Several reactions highlighted the performances of Emily Blunt and Colman Domingo. One X user wrote that while the film starts slowly, it grows into one of the most engaging and thrilling projects Spielberg has made in decades. The post also praised John Williams' score and a dramatic shift in the story during the second half that leaves audiences questioning everything.

However, not everyone was convinced. Some viewers felt the screenplay lacked intelligence and described the movie as a generic action film with only minor sci-fi elements. One critic on X said the cat-and-mouse sequences become repetitive, while the ending felt abrupt despite strong moments involving humanity-focused themes and a major train sequence.

Another lengthy reaction focused on the film's conspiracy-driven elements, praising its detailed references and realistic depictions of extraterrestrial beings. While the viewer admitted the movie left them with much to think about, they also felt it would become a talking point among conspiracy theorists.

Disclosure Day follows a Kansas City television meteorologist, played by Emily Blunt, whose life changes dramatically when she is overtaken by a mysterious extraterrestrial force during a live weather broadcast. As the truth begins to emerge, humanity is forced to confront a question that has fascinated people for generations: Are we truly alone?

The film also stars Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson, Wyatt Russell and Henry Lloyd-Hughes. Spielberg developed the story alongside screenwriter David Koepp, with whom he previously collaborated on Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.