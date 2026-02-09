ETV Bharat / entertainment

Disclosure Day Trailer: Steven Spielberg Returns With Sci-Fi After 4 Years

Hyderabad: After four years away from the director's chair, Steven Spielberg is returning to science fiction with his new film Disclosure Day, and fans could not be more excited. The trailer for the film was officially released during Super Bowl LX, making it one of the most talked-about moments of the big game. With this film, Spielberg is back again to regain the title of "king of the summer blockbuster."

Disclosure Day marks Spielberg's return to the big screen after his 2022 film The Fabelmans. The four-year gap makes it the second-longest break between his films since the 1970s. His longest gap was between Firelight in 1964 and Duel in 1971. His latest venture Disclosure Day is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on June 12, 2026.

The trailer released during the Super Bowl keeps the story mysterious but gripping. It opens with a newspaper headline that reads, "Threat to publicly release government material, long shrouded in secrecy." The film explores the idea of what would happen if humans discovered that they were not alone in the universe. A line from the trailer asks, "If someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?" Another voice says, "This summer, the truth belongs to seven billion people."