Disclosure Day Trailer: All You Need To Know About Spielberg's Alien Epic, From 94-Year-Old Music Director To 42 Screenplay Drafts
Steven Spielberg returns to alien sci-fi with Disclosure Day, featuring a star-studded cast and music by 94-year-old John Williams in their 30th collaboration.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : May 28, 2026 at 1:26 PM IST
Hyderabad: Steven Spielberg is returning to the world of aliens, mystery and human emotion, and the latest trailer for Disclosure Day has made sure everyone is talking about it.
The final trailer for the upcoming sci-fi spectacle opens with a chilling question: "If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?" From there, the footage explodes into UFO sightings, government chases, emotional moments and glimpses of terrifying extraterrestrial beings.
This truth belongs to the whole world. Disclosure Day only in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/5AYu8iyotP— Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) May 8, 2026
Set to release in theatres on June 12, Disclosure Day already feels like one of the biggest cinematic events of 2026. But beyond the mystery-filled trailer, there are several fascinating details about the film that make it even more exciting including legendary composer John Williams returning at the age of 94 for his 30th collaboration with Spielberg.
Spielberg returns to sci-fi after 20 years
Spielberg has directed many iconic science-fiction films over the decades, including E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds. Now, after nearly two decades away from alien-centered sci-fi, the filmmaker is diving back into the genre that helped shape his career.
She has an ability like no other. Emily Blunt is Margaret in Disclosure Day. Only in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/7dVquRTueH— Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) May 26, 2026
The film follows a government whistleblower and a TV meteorologist who uncover evidence of extraterrestrial contact. As secret agencies try to silence them, humanity moves closer to a historic event called "Disclosure Day" - the moment the truth about alien life could finally become public.
Soon the timing will be right. Disclosure Day only in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/GEzQqJ1j08— Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) May 18, 2026
John Williams scores the film at 94
One of the biggest talking points around Disclosure Day is the return of legendary music composer John Williams. At 94 years old, Williams has composed the score for the film, proving once again why he remains one of Hollywood's greatest musical geniuses.
Experience the IMAX Live Pre-Show Q&A with Steven Spielberg and Emily Blunt, tickets at https://t.co/y7oBDOOXqP Limited locations. pic.twitter.com/Y6kBjnk6oJ— IMAX (@IMAX) May 27, 2026
The project marks his 30th collaboration with Spielberg. Williams has previously created unforgettable music for films like Jaws, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, Indiana Jones, Star Wars and E.T.
More connected than they know. Disclosure Day only in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/NlsBsa420Z— Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) May 20, 2026
Massive cast packed with award winners
The movie also boasts one of the strongest casts of the year. Emily Blunt stars as a Kansas City TV meteorologist whose life changes after a strange extraterrestrial encounter during a live weather broadcast. Josh O'Connor plays Daniel Kellner, a cybersecurity expert turned whistleblower who wants to reveal hidden truths to the world. The film also stars Colin Firth, Colman Domingo and Eve Hewson in major roles.
Keep your eyes on the ground tomorrow. 👀 Disclosure Day only in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/Kd7VUHwOQi— Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) May 26, 2026
David Koepp wrote 42 screenplay drafts
The screenplay for Disclosure Day has been written by David Koepp, one of Spielberg's longtime collaborators. Koepp previously worked with the director on Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, War of the Worlds and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. According to reports, Koepp wrote an astonishing 42 drafts for the screenplay, reportedly the most drafts he has ever completed for a single project.
Disclosure. All at once. Disclosure Day only in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/sU2NBPr2cX— Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) May 25, 2026
Internet reacts to the mysterious trailer
The trailer has sparked massive discussion online, with fans debating whether the movie is about an alien invasion, a government conspiracy or humanity's first peaceful contact with extraterrestrials.
You’ll know soon enough. Disclosure Day only in theaters 06.12.26. pic.twitter.com/s88kuIhYzn— Disclosure Day (@disclosureday) May 22, 2026
One viral comment joked: "Groundhog Day, Training Day, and now Disclosure Day. Finally the trilogy will be complete." Another viewer wrote: "This isn't a movie. It's a reveal, in cinematic form."