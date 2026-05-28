ETV Bharat / entertainment

Disclosure Day Trailer: All You Need To Know About Spielberg's Alien Epic, From 94-Year-Old Music Director To 42 Screenplay Drafts

Hyderabad: Steven Spielberg is returning to the world of aliens, mystery and human emotion, and the latest trailer for Disclosure Day has made sure everyone is talking about it.

The final trailer for the upcoming sci-fi spectacle opens with a chilling question: "If you found out we weren't alone, if someone showed you, proved it to you, would that frighten you?" From there, the footage explodes into UFO sightings, government chases, emotional moments and glimpses of terrifying extraterrestrial beings.

Set to release in theatres on June 12, Disclosure Day already feels like one of the biggest cinematic events of 2026. But beyond the mystery-filled trailer, there are several fascinating details about the film that make it even more exciting including legendary composer John Williams returning at the age of 94 for his 30th collaboration with Spielberg.

Spielberg returns to sci-fi after 20 years

Spielberg has directed many iconic science-fiction films over the decades, including E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and War of the Worlds. Now, after nearly two decades away from alien-centered sci-fi, the filmmaker is diving back into the genre that helped shape his career.