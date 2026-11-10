Director Vysakh Remembers Late Cinematographer Shaji Kumar, Recalls Their Close Bond And Contribution To Pulimurugan
In conversation with Akhil Vinayak for ETV Bharat, director Vysakh remembers the late cinematographer Shaji Kumar, recalling their friendship and his contribution to Pulimurugan.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 10, 2026 at 6:59 PM IST
The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar, who passed away after working on more than 50 films. Known for his work in several successful films, including Mohanlal’s blockbuster Pulimurugan, his death has left a deep void in the industry.
Filmmaker Vysakh, who worked closely with Shaji Kumar on several projects, is finding it difficult to accept his loss. In an interview with ETV Bharat, the director spoke about their close friendship, the cinematographer’s dedication to films and his contribution to Pulimurugan.
Recalling his bond with Shaji Kumar, Vysakh said the cinematographer was more than a colleague to him. He considered him an elder brother and a mentor. Their friendship went beyond their professional lives, and the two families also shared a close relationship.
"My relationship with Shaji goes back many years, perhaps even before I entered the film industry. Beyond working together, he was like an elder brother to me, almost like a mentor. It is difficult to put the depth of our bond into words. I cannot imagine being away from him. I want to share my memories of him, but I am unable to find the right words. I don't think I will be able to recover from the shock of Shaji’s demise anytime soon," Vysakh said.
The filmmaker also revealed that they had bought houses next to each other because they wanted to meet regularly. Their families gradually became close, and Shaji Kumar treated Vysakh like his younger brother.
"Ours was not a relationship where we would say goodbye after completing a film. We wanted to meet each other regularly, so we bought houses in the same locality. We purchased houses next to each other. Over time, our families also became very close. My children were just like his own children. He always stood by me and treated me like his younger brother, almost like a son," he said.
Vysakh further said that Shaji Kumar had supported him since his early days as an assistant director. The cinematographer played an important role in helping him overcome the challenges of his first film, Pokkiri Raja.
According to the director, Shaji Kumar was always the first person to step in whenever he needed help, whether it was related to filmmaking or his personal life. He also said that the cinematographer’s death was a personal loss for him, especially as Shaji Kumar was at the peak of his career.
Vysakh then spoke about Shaji Kumar’s love for cinema and his dedication to every project. He said the cinematographer treated every film as if it were his first and never lost interest in his work, even when a project faced difficulties.
"I doubt whether there is another technician in Malayalam cinema as honest and kind-hearted as he is. For Shaji, cinema was everything. He approached every film as if it were his first. There can be several problems during a film's production. When things do not go as planned, it is natural for technicians and actors working on the project to feel disappointed or lose interest. However, I cannot remember Shaji ever showing any frustration or dissatisfaction with his work," he said.
The filmmaker also recalled Shaji Kumar’s contribution to Pulimurugan, particularly his work on the film’s visual effects (VFX). Vysakh said he was handling several responsibilities as a director and could not give enough time to the VFX department. Understanding the situation, Shaji Kumar stepped in and took charge of supervising most of the film's VFX work.
"He voluntarily took up a responsibility that would normally be handled by a director. He visited different studios to ensure perfection. If required, he would even fight with the technicians to get the shortcomings corrected. He put aside the work of his other films and made a huge contribution to the post-production of Pulimurugan," Vysakh recalled.
He said that perfection was one of Shaji Kumar’s biggest strengths. The cinematographer never settled for work that was merely good enough and always wanted every scene to meet his expectations.
Meanwhile, Vysakh also addressed reports claiming that Shaji Kumar was planning to direct a film. The filmmaker said he was not aware of any such plans and that the cinematographer had never discussed the idea with him.
"Reports had been circulating that Shaji Kumar was planning to direct a film. However, I can say that there is no basis for those reports. He used to share every important development in his career with me. But he never discussed any desire to direct a film or even an idea related to it," he clarified.
Vysakh also praised Shaji Kumar for constantly learning new things and keeping himself updated with changes in filmmaking. He said the cinematographer’s ability to understand a director’s vision without lengthy explanations made working with him much easier.
"When you work with Shaji Kumar chettan, you don’t have to explain too many things as a director. Even a single glance was enough for him to understand what I wanted. Except for one film, he was the cinematographer for all my movies. He was someone I could communicate with very easily," he said.
Recalling how Shaji Kumar would step in whenever he struggled with his responsibilities as a director, Vysakh said the cinematographer always understood what he needed and offered support without being asked. Concluding his tribute, the filmmaker said Shaji Kumar’s death was an irreparable loss to both his family and the Malayalam film industry.