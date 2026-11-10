ETV Bharat / entertainment

Director Vysakh Remembers Late Cinematographer Shaji Kumar, Recalls Their Close Bond And Contribution To Pulimurugan

Director Vysakh Remembers Late Cinematographer Shaji Kumar ( Photo: Special Arrangement )

The Malayalam film industry is mourning the loss of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar, who passed away after working on more than 50 films. Known for his work in several successful films, including Mohanlal’s blockbuster Pulimurugan, his death has left a deep void in the industry.

Filmmaker Vysakh, who worked closely with Shaji Kumar on several projects, is finding it difficult to accept his loss. In an interview with ETV Bharat, the director spoke about their close friendship, the cinematographer’s dedication to films and his contribution to Pulimurugan.

Recalling his bond with Shaji Kumar, Vysakh said the cinematographer was more than a colleague to him. He considered him an elder brother and a mentor. Their friendship went beyond their professional lives, and the two families also shared a close relationship. "My relationship with Shaji goes back many years, perhaps even before I entered the film industry. Beyond working together, he was like an elder brother to me, almost like a mentor. It is difficult to put the depth of our bond into words. I cannot imagine being away from him. I want to share my memories of him, but I am unable to find the right words. I don't think I will be able to recover from the shock of Shaji’s demise anytime soon," Vysakh said. The filmmaker also revealed that they had bought houses next to each other because they wanted to meet regularly. Their families gradually became close, and Shaji Kumar treated Vysakh like his younger brother. Vysakh and Shaji Kumar with Mohanlal (Photo: Special Arrangement) "Ours was not a relationship where we would say goodbye after completing a film. We wanted to meet each other regularly, so we bought houses in the same locality. We purchased houses next to each other. Over time, our families also became very close. My children were just like his own children. He always stood by me and treated me like his younger brother, almost like a son," he said. Vysakh further said that Shaji Kumar had supported him since his early days as an assistant director. The cinematographer played an important role in helping him overcome the challenges of his first film, Pokkiri Raja. According to the director, Shaji Kumar was always the first person to step in whenever he needed help, whether it was related to filmmaking or his personal life. He also said that the cinematographer’s death was a personal loss for him, especially as Shaji Kumar was at the peak of his career. Vysakh then spoke about Shaji Kumar’s love for cinema and his dedication to every project. He said the cinematographer treated every film as if it were his first and never lost interest in his work, even when a project faced difficulties.