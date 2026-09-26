ETV Bharat / entertainment

Srikanth Odela Shouted, Nani Got Angry: The Paradise Director Addresses Reports Of Rift Between Them

Hyderabad: Director Srikanth Odela has addressed reports of disagreements between him and Nani during the making of The Paradise. The filmmaker admitted that there were moments when Nani got angry with him and that they had heated conversations, but he made it clear that their bond goes beyond the films they have worked on together.

The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead, marks Srikanth and Nani’s second collaboration after Dasara. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Priyadarshi, Kayadu Lohar, Sampoornesh Babu and others. Released on September 24, the film has received a strong response from audiences.

During the film’s press meet, Srikanth spoke about the reports surrounding his equation with Nani while making The Paradise. He said he had heard several things about Nani being angry with him, scolding him, and even having disagreements with him during the filmmaking process.

The Paradise Press Meet (Photo: Special Arrangement)

“I read and heard many things during the filmmaking process that Nani anna got angry, that he scolded me, that I got angry, that I shouted and that I got upset. I even heard that Nani anna and I had fights,” Srikanth said.

The director said that some of those incidents did happen. “Yes, Nani anna scolding me is true. The things I said to him may also be true,” he said.

However, Srikanth explained that these moments should not be seen as a problem between them. According to him, his relationship with Nani is much bigger than just Dasara or The Paradise.