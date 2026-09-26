Srikanth Odela Shouted, Nani Got Angry: The Paradise Director Addresses Reports Of Rift Between Them
Srikanth Odela addressed reports of disagreements with Nani during The Paradise, saying their bond goes beyond Dasara and their latest film.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 26, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Hyderabad: Director Srikanth Odela has addressed reports of disagreements between him and Nani during the making of The Paradise. The filmmaker admitted that there were moments when Nani got angry with him and that they had heated conversations, but he made it clear that their bond goes beyond the films they have worked on together.
The Paradise, starring Nani in the lead, marks Srikanth and Nani’s second collaboration after Dasara. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Priyadarshi, Kayadu Lohar, Sampoornesh Babu and others. Released on September 24, the film has received a strong response from audiences.
During the film’s press meet, Srikanth spoke about the reports surrounding his equation with Nani while making The Paradise. He said he had heard several things about Nani being angry with him, scolding him, and even having disagreements with him during the filmmaking process.
“I read and heard many things during the filmmaking process that Nani anna got angry, that he scolded me, that I got angry, that I shouted and that I got upset. I even heard that Nani anna and I had fights,” Srikanth said.
The director said that some of those incidents did happen. “Yes, Nani anna scolding me is true. The things I said to him may also be true,” he said.
However, Srikanth explained that these moments should not be seen as a problem between them. According to him, his relationship with Nani is much bigger than just Dasara or The Paradise.
Srikanth said he does not want his bond with Nani to be connected only to the films they have made together. “What I want to make clear is that Nani anna and my relationship is not limited to The Paradise or Dasara. Tomorrow, we may make another film together, and our emotions should not be limited to the meter of one particular film,” he said.
He also pointed out that Nani may work with other directors in the future, but his own relationship with the actor is something he sees differently.
Srikanth then spoke about how Nani has supported him throughout their journey together. “He definitely has to put up with me. He has no option. He has to carry me,” he said jokingly. The director further said that their relationship includes all kinds of emotions and that it does not end with a particular film.
Srikanth’s comments suggest that the disagreements between the two were part of the filmmaking process rather than a lasting personal fallout. He also made it clear that he values his bond with Nani beyond their professional collaborations.
The director and actor first worked together on Dasara, which went on to become an important film in both their careers. They reunited for The Paradise, a much more intense film that required the team to work through several difficult situations during production.
While speaking about the film, Srikanth also thanked Nani and the entire team for standing by his vision. He said that The Paradise was made with the effort of several actors, technicians and other members of the crew.
The film, which was released worldwide on September 24, continues to receive positive responses from audiences.