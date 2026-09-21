Karuppasamy Recalls Rishikanth Bringing His Own Costume For Unpaid Role, Arguing With Him Before Modha Rathri Release
Filmmaker Raja Karuppasamy shared a heartfelt birthday note for Rishikanth, recalling their eight-year bond, struggles and trust that brought them together for Modha Rathri.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : September 21, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Rishikanth’s birthday became a special occasion for filmmaker Raja Karuppasamy to look back at their long journey together. The director shared a series of pictures with the actor on Instagram and wrote an emotional note about their eight-year bond, the struggles they faced and the trust that eventually brought them together for Modha Rathri.
Raja recalled that he first met Rishikanth around eight years ago when he was working as an assistant on a film. The team needed an actor for a role but did not have the money to pay him or even provide conveyance. Rishikanth still agreed to be part of the project.
“Okay, where do I even start? Almost 8 years back, for a film I was assisting on, we needed an artist for a role. But we couldn’t pay him. We couldn’t even give him conveyance. This guy @iam_rishikanth came on his otta scooty, brought his own costume, and did that role. And that’s where the bond started,” Raja wrote.
The filmmaker said their relationship grew stronger over the years as they went through several difficult moments together. He revealed that they had seen each other deal with personal losses, heartbreaks, failures and struggles. They also had their share of arguments, including one just two days before the release of Modha Rathri. However, Raja said that their trust in each other remained unchanged.
“Over these past 8 years, we’ve seen each other through struggles, personal losses, heartbreaks, failures and everything in between. We’ve fought a lot. We’ve argued a lot. Two days before the release, we even had an argument. But through all of it, there was always one thing that never changed. He trusted me as a DIRECTOR. I trusted him as a HERO. And that trust brought both of us to MODHA RATHRI,” he wrote.
Raja also remembered the days when both of them were struggling to find their place in the industry. He said that just a year before Modha Rathri changed things for them, they would sit at tea shops in Chennai, talk about their problems and wonder what they would do next.
“Today, the industry is celebrating us. But just one year back, you could find these two guys sitting in some tea kadai in Chennai, polambifying and crying about our situation and wondering what we were going to do next. And then, one Thursday changed everything,” Raja wrote.
The director went on to praise Rishikanth for the effort he had put into his career. “These appreciations are still not enough for the amount of hard work you’ve put in. Innum evlo appreciation kedachaalum, neenga patta disrespect-ukku adhu pathaadhu. I’ve seen what you went through; I’ve seen how much you’ve fought, and I know how much you deserve this moment,” he said.
Rishikanth began his career with the YouTube sketch group Temple Monkeys and took around 15 years to get his first lead role. He has earlier appeared in films such as Hero, Indian 2 and Coolie, along with the OTT series Mathagam. He is also set to appear in Karthik Subbaraj’s Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh and Sananth.
Raja also expressed confidence that Rishikanth would become one of the major faces of Tamil cinema. “This man is going to become one of the biggest names in this industry. He already is a name to reckon with, but one day, he will be one of the faces of Kollywood. I have absolutely no doubt about that,” he wrote.
Remembering the film’s promotional journey, Raja added, “We started our movie promotions with a video asking ‘WHO ARE YOU?’ for Rishi na. And now… THE REST IS HISTORY.” He ended the post by wishing his actor a happy birthday and promising that they would continue to make more films together.
Modha Rathri marked Raja Karuppasamy’s debut as a feature filmmaker. The film stars Rishikanth as Maruthu and Anishma Anilkumar as Muthuselvi, a young couple who barely know each other before being pushed into marriage because of family pressure and village customs. The rural comedy drama, also featuring Shelly Kishore, Chetan and Bagavathi Perumal, was released in theatres on August 21 and began streaming on Netflix on September 18 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.