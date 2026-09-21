ETV Bharat / entertainment

Karuppasamy Recalls Rishikanth Bringing His Own Costume For Unpaid Role, Arguing With Him Before Modha Rathri Release

Hyderabad: Actor Rishikanth’s birthday became a special occasion for filmmaker Raja Karuppasamy to look back at their long journey together. The director shared a series of pictures with the actor on Instagram and wrote an emotional note about their eight-year bond, the struggles they faced and the trust that eventually brought them together for Modha Rathri.

Raja recalled that he first met Rishikanth around eight years ago when he was working as an assistant on a film. The team needed an actor for a role but did not have the money to pay him or even provide conveyance. Rishikanth still agreed to be part of the project.

“Okay, where do I even start? Almost 8 years back, for a film I was assisting on, we needed an artist for a role. But we couldn’t pay him. We couldn’t even give him conveyance. This guy @iam_rishikanth came on his otta scooty, brought his own costume, and did that role. And that’s where the bond started,” Raja wrote.

The filmmaker said their relationship grew stronger over the years as they went through several difficult moments together. He revealed that they had seen each other deal with personal losses, heartbreaks, failures and struggles. They also had their share of arguments, including one just two days before the release of Modha Rathri. However, Raja said that their trust in each other remained unchanged.

“Over these past 8 years, we’ve seen each other through struggles, personal losses, heartbreaks, failures and everything in between. We’ve fought a lot. We’ve argued a lot. Two days before the release, we even had an argument. But through all of it, there was always one thing that never changed. He trusted me as a DIRECTOR. I trusted him as a HERO. And that trust brought both of us to MODHA RATHRI,” he wrote.