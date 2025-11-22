Director Keerthiswaran Faces Backlash For 'Unfair' Reply To Influencer Criticising His Debut Film Dude
Director Keerthiswaran faces backlash after allegedly dismissing influencer Roshini's criticism of Dude with a rude message, prompting widespread social-media backlash.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 22, 2025 at 1:37 PM IST
Hyderabad: Tamil director Keerthiswaran, who earned appreciation for his debut film Dude, is now facing backlash after an influencer accused him of responding rudely to her criticism of the movie. The controversy began when influencer Roshini Karthikeyan shared a screenshot of her direct message exchange with the director on her Instagram Story. Her Story has now been deleted, but it quickly surfaced on other social media platforms, including X.
Sharing the screenshot of their conversation, the influencer wrote, "After watching the film and a short interview clip with Sudhir. As a person who spent my money to watch the film. I decided to share my honest criticism with the director. I expected an upcoming filmmaker to be open to feedback from viewers, but instead, he replied like this, and this lacks him as a director in the first place. If this is how a new director handles criticism, it speaks volumes about his mindset and his ability to accept feedback. That alone says enough about the intentions behind him and his film."
Dude Director “ Keerthishwaran “ reply to a influencer question about the worst scene in movie. It’s just a Audacity way of response :( pic.twitter.com/EdQKaI50eI— Kolly Censor (@KollyCensor) November 21, 2025
Following the spread of the screenshot, several users on X criticised the director's reaction. One user commented, "The way she questioned the director is decent. The way he answered is not fair." Another wrote, "Dude, go have some healthy views towards women. What she mentioned was 100% correct!" Another user added, "Collection of cringe reels = Dude movie."
Keerthiswaran has not yet issued any public statement addressing the criticism or clarifying the alleged message. Dude, which is currently streaming on Netflix, stars Pradeep Ranganathan, Mamitha Baiju and Sarathkumar. It was released in theatres on October 17 and went on to gross over Rs 113 crore worldwide.
