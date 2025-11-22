ETV Bharat / entertainment

Director Keerthiswaran Faces Backlash For 'Unfair' Reply To Influencer Criticising His Debut Film Dude

Hyderabad: Tamil director Keerthiswaran, who earned appreciation for his debut film Dude, is now facing backlash after an influencer accused him of responding rudely to her criticism of the movie. The controversy began when influencer Roshini Karthikeyan shared a screenshot of her direct message exchange with the director on her Instagram Story. Her Story has now been deleted, but it quickly surfaced on other social media platforms, including X.

Sharing the screenshot of their conversation, the influencer wrote, "After watching the film and a short interview clip with Sudhir. As a person who spent my money to watch the film. I decided to share my honest criticism with the director. I expected an upcoming filmmaker to be open to feedback from viewers, but instead, he replied like this, and this lacks him as a director in the first place. If this is how a new director handles criticism, it speaks volumes about his mindset and his ability to accept feedback. That alone says enough about the intentions behind him and his film."