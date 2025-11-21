ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dining With The Kapoors X Review: The One-Hour Special Gets Rave Reactions, Fans Say 'It's So Real And Warm'

Hyderabad: Dining With The Kapoors, produced by Armaan Jain and directed by Indian Matchmaking fame Smriti Mundhra, has finally hit Netflix, and social media is abuzz with responses. It's a one-hour special that gets members of the Kapoor family together for an intimate sit-down meal to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the late Raj Kapoor and offers a glimpse into the legacy of Bollywood's first family.

It features a star-studded dining table with Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and Navya Naveli Nanda coming together for a meal that is a mix of nostalgia, humour and family warmth. The show, shot in a documentary-style format, celebrates not only Raj Kapoor's milestone year but also the bond of the family and their collective love for good food.

Predictably enough, the meeting is effusive with quick-witted banter, playful teasing and contagious giggles - the kind audiences have seen the Kapoor family exchange over generations on and off screen. And while it has only just been released, reactions on X (formerly Twitter) reveal that the audience is thoroughly impressed.