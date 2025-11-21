Dining With The Kapoors X Review: The One-Hour Special Gets Rave Reactions, Fans Say 'It's So Real And Warm'
Netflix's Dining With The Kapoors celebrates Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary, with fans praising the family's nostalgic warmth, candid conversations and bonding shown in it.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 21, 2025 at 8:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Dining With The Kapoors, produced by Armaan Jain and directed by Indian Matchmaking fame Smriti Mundhra, has finally hit Netflix, and social media is abuzz with responses. It's a one-hour special that gets members of the Kapoor family together for an intimate sit-down meal to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of the late Raj Kapoor and offers a glimpse into the legacy of Bollywood's first family.
It features a star-studded dining table with Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Rima Jain, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Aadar Jain and Navya Naveli Nanda coming together for a meal that is a mix of nostalgia, humour and family warmth. The show, shot in a documentary-style format, celebrates not only Raj Kapoor's milestone year but also the bond of the family and their collective love for good food.
Predictably enough, the meeting is effusive with quick-witted banter, playful teasing and contagious giggles - the kind audiences have seen the Kapoor family exchange over generations on and off screen. And while it has only just been released, reactions on X (formerly Twitter) reveal that the audience is thoroughly impressed.
I loved it!!! An hour. Kapoor khandaan. Family lunch hosted by Raj Kapoor's grandson Armaan Jain. Trivia. Video & Photo Archives, a sneak peak into the Raj Kapoor fam. I found it so beautiful. The bonding shines through.✴️ Must watch for Hindi films fans! #DiningWithTheKapoors pic.twitter.com/pqxJA8Dmh1— Dipti Malhotra (@DraftsOnDrugs) November 21, 2025
One user wrote, "I loved it!!! An hour. Kapoor khandaan. Family lunch hosted by Raj Kapoor's grandson Armaan Jain. Trivia. Video & Photo Archives, a sneak peek into the Raj Kapoor fam. I found it so beautiful. The bonding shines through. Must watch for Hindi film fans! #DiningWithTheKapoors."
If you're obsessed with Bollywood, you'll love this. It's so real and warm - just a big Punjabi family joking, chatting and bonding over their shared love for food & such a nice way to honour Raj Kapoor's legacy.— Tamanna Wahi (@tamannaW) November 21, 2025
P.S. You'll end up hungry#DiningWithTheKapoors @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/cdJrL6Jw87
Another viewer praised the simplicity of the show, writing, "If you're obsessed with Bollywood, you'll love this. It's so real and warm - just a big Punjabi family joking, chatting and bonding over their shared love for food & such a nice way to honour Raj Kapoor's legacy. P.S. You'll end up hungry."
#DiningWithTheKapoors is a candid and nostalgic look at the Kapoor family legacy, with some of its most famous members.#RanbirKapoor #KarismaKapoor #KareenaKapoorhttps://t.co/qjhl2q2Ums— Sonal Pandya (@animaniac704) November 21, 2025
Calling it both candid and nostalgic, a user commented, "#DiningWithTheKapoors is a candid and nostalgic look at the Kapoor family legacy, with some of its most famous members." Another tweeted, "#DiningWithTheKapoors was sweet, simple yet so beautiful."
#DiningWithTheKapoors was sweet simple yet so beautiful— tisha (@itstisha_7) November 21, 2025
Released on November 21, the Netflix special promises an "unfiltered glimpse into the laughter, affectionate teasing, and timeless bonds of Bollywood's first family."
READ MORE