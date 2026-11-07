ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dilwali Diwali Review: A Sweet Festive Drama on Family and Belonging

Ritesh Menon's Dilwali Diwali is a simple and heartwarming family drama set against the backdrop of the festival of lights in Delhi. Starring Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli, Mihir Ahuja and Aurra Bhatnagar, the film talks about something that most middleclass families will easily relate to. Old home and the memories attached to it.

The film runs for 61 minutes. The short runtime makes it an easy festive watch. However, one also wishes the story had a little more time to breathe. Ritu Mago’s screenplay has a relatable premise and some lovely emotional moments. Manoj Pahwa and Neelu Kohli are excellent as parents who find themselves gradually losing their say as their son begins to decide for the family.

Ansh Sikka (Mihir Ahuja) works in Norway and returns home after three years assuming his family is happy with upgraded lifestyle and a bigger home which he bought for them. But while doing so, he fails to understand what their old home means to his parents and sister.

Sudhir (Manoj Pahwa) has always disliked the family's new surroundings. His forefathers had come from Rawalpindi as refugees and built a life from scratch. This tiny place was Sikkas' abode filled with memories and warmth of people around it. No matter how hard they try, the sense of belonging remains missing in new place.

Ever since he was a child, Ansh always dreamed of buying a bigger home for his family and moving out. One reason for his visit to India is also to sell the old home as he had begun to feel a financial crunch and the burden of EMIs. But Sudhir is against it.

While Sudhir finds it hard to make friends, Sukhmani (Neelu Kohli) finds a friend in Anita, a divorcee. Their friendship helps her discover a new side of herself. She is also caught between her husband and son, trying not to hurt either of them. Neelu Kohli brings honesty to the role of a middleclass woman whose existence has stopped at being a wife and mom. Manoj Pahwa, meanwhile, beautifully portrays a father who has seen life and knows values of human relations.