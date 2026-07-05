ETV Bharat / entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Satluj' Becomes Unavailable On ZEE5 Just 2 Days After Its Release

New Delhi: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh's long-delayed film “Punjab '95”, which released in India on streaming service ZEE5 under a new title "Satluj", has become unavailable on the platform just two days later.

The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was stuck in censorship for over three years.

The Honey Trehan-directed movie was released without any cuts on Friday, but on Sunday evening, the platform shared a statement to inform viewers that it's no longer available in India.

"In light of the current developments, 'Satluj' will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity," the streamer said in a statement.

The OTT platform said the response to 'Satluj' since its release has been truly overwhelming.

"We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life. At ZEE5, we stand firmly by 'Satluj' and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact," it further said.

In the movie, Dosanjh essays the role of Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994, before disappearing in 1995.

In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.

In 2023, the movie was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official statement from the organisers.