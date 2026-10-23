ETV Bharat / entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert Gets Suicide Attack Threat Soon After Delhi Show Gets Green Signal

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Mumbai concert has come under a security cloud after a threatening email warned of a possible suicide attack at the event. The threatening email, sent to the Mumbai Mayor's Office on Friday, October 23, mentioned Dosanjh's scheduled performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.

Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to establish the authenticity of the threat and identify its sender. The development comes just as his October 30 Delhi concert received police clearance following an initial denial of permission over security concerns.

Threat Mail (Photo: ETV Bharat) Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert named in threat email According to police sources, the email warned of a suicide attack at Dosanjh's Mumbai concert and included threatening references to other locations across the state. It also mentioned veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, in connection with a bomb attack. The message carried pro-Khalistan slogans and attributed the threats to groups named the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa. However, the authenticity of the email and the claims made in it have not been independently verified. Mumbai Police have begun investigating the matter. Officials have also conducted searches following the threat, with no suspicious objects or materials found during checks at the civic body's headquarters. The threat follows a controversy surrounding Dosanjh's appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The singer had touched Amitabh Bachchan's feet as a gesture of respect during the show, drawing criticism from the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and other hardline groups. They accused Dosanjh of disrespecting the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.