Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai Concert Gets Suicide Attack Threat Soon After Delhi Show Gets Green Signal
Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert faces an attack threat, prompting a police probe, while his Delhi show gets clearance after additional security arrangements.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 23, 2026 at 6:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Mumbai concert has come under a security cloud after a threatening email warned of a possible suicide attack at the event. The threatening email, sent to the Mumbai Mayor's Office on Friday, October 23, mentioned Dosanjh's scheduled performance at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27.
Mumbai Police have launched an investigation to establish the authenticity of the threat and identify its sender. The development comes just as his October 30 Delhi concert received police clearance following an initial denial of permission over security concerns.
Diljit Dosanjh's Mumbai concert named in threat email
According to police sources, the email warned of a suicide attack at Dosanjh's Mumbai concert and included threatening references to other locations across the state. It also mentioned veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan's residence, Jalsa, in connection with a bomb attack. The message carried pro-Khalistan slogans and attributed the threats to groups named the Khalistan National Army and Babbar Khalsa. However, the authenticity of the email and the claims made in it have not been independently verified.
Mumbai Police have begun investigating the matter. Officials have also conducted searches following the threat, with no suspicious objects or materials found during checks at the civic body's headquarters. The threat follows a controversy surrounding Dosanjh's appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The singer had touched Amitabh Bachchan's feet as a gesture of respect during the show, drawing criticism from the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, and other hardline groups. They accused Dosanjh of disrespecting the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.
Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert gets police clearance
Meanwhile, Dosanjh's Delhi concert has received a much-needed reprieve after the Police granted permission for the October 30 show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. They had initially withheld permission, citing specific threat-related inputs, security concerns and law-and-order commitments during the festive season. The decision raised questions about whether the concert, part of the singer's Aura India Tour, would go ahead as scheduled.
Following multiple discussions with the authorities, event organiser BookMyShow Live presented a detailed security plan and agreed to implement additional safety, traffic and crowd-management measures. The police subsequently reconsidered the application and granted permission. BookMyShow Live also clarified that reports suggesting the concert had been cancelled were inaccurate. The organiser said permission had been temporarily withheld while the authorities assessed the security arrangements.
With the Delhi show back on track, attention has now shifted to the threat involving Dosanjh's Mumbai performance. The singer is scheduled to perform at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 27 as part of his India tour. While the Delhi concert has received the green signal, the latest development in Mumbai has raised fresh concerns about security at the event. The investigation into the threatening email is ongoing, and further details are awaited.