Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Faces Setback As Police Deny Permission For October 30 Show
Delhi Police have denied permission for Diljit Dosanjh's October 30 Delhi concert, citing security concerns, threat-related inputs, festive-season requirements and law and order considerations.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : October 22, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Delhi concert has hit a roadblock, with Delhi Police denying permission for his scheduled October 30 show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The decision comes days before the concert, which was expected to mark the beginning of his Aura India Tour.
The police withheld clearance after reviewing the request to organise the event. Security concerns, threat-related inputs, the festive season and other law and order requirements were reportedly among the reasons behind the decision. A letter addressed to ticketing platform BookMyShow by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, stated that the request could not be approved. The show is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.
STORY | Delhi Police denies permission for Diljit Dosanjh's Oct 30 concert at JLN stadium Delhi Police has denied permission for Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's scheduled concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on October 30, citing security concerns and the festive season, an official said on Thursday. READ: https://t.co/cORgJqZ5or— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 22, 2026
The decision could disappoint fans who were looking forward to seeing the singer perform in the national capital. However, further details about the impact on the concert and the tour schedule have not been announced. It also remains unclear whether the organisers will seek an alternative arrangement for the Delhi show.
Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour: What We Know
The Delhi concert was scheduled to kick off Diljit's Aura India Tour, which is set to travel to several major cities across the country. The reported schedule includes Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Kolkata. The tour aims to bring the scale and energy of the singer's international performances to Indian stadiums.
However, the denial of permission for the opening show has raised questions about the event's next steps. On September 24, Diljit spoke about his planned performance at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21. Highlighting the significance of bringing Punjabi music to one of the country's biggest venues, he said, "Duniya da sabton vadda stadium India de vich hai te gore group ne ohnu sell out kitta respect for them. India de vich sabton vadda stadium hove te Panjabi uthe na aun eh taan phir ho nahi sakda." His remarks reflected his ambition to take Punjabi music to larger audiences and venues across India.
From Global Stages to Indian Stadiums
Diljit has built a strong international concert following through tours that have taken him to major venues around the world. His performances include shows at Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Stadium in London, where he became the first Punjabi artiste to headline and sell out the venue. His 2024 Dil-Luminati Tour further expanded his global reach, including a sold-out performance at Vancouver's BC Place.
He began his musical journey with Punjabi albums before gaining wider recognition with popular tracks such as Do You Know, Patiala Peg and Lover. Alongside his music career, Diljit has established himself as an actor in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. He was last seen in the 2025 Punjabi horror-comedy Sardaar Ji 3.