ETV Bharat / entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi Concert Faces Setback As Police Deny Permission For October 30 Show

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming Delhi concert has hit a roadblock, with Delhi Police denying permission for his scheduled October 30 show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The decision comes days before the concert, which was expected to mark the beginning of his Aura India Tour.

The police withheld clearance after reviewing the request to organise the event. Security concerns, threat-related inputs, the festive season and other law and order requirements were reportedly among the reasons behind the decision. A letter addressed to ticketing platform BookMyShow by the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi, stated that the request could not be approved. The show is co-produced and promoted by BookMyShow Live.

The decision could disappoint fans who were looking forward to seeing the singer perform in the national capital. However, further details about the impact on the concert and the tour schedule have not been announced. It also remains unclear whether the organisers will seek an alternative arrangement for the Delhi show. Diljit Dosanjh's Aura India Tour: What We Know The Delhi concert was scheduled to kick off Diljit's Aura India Tour, which is set to travel to several major cities across the country. The reported schedule includes Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Kolkata. The tour aims to bring the scale and energy of the singer's international performances to Indian stadiums.