ETV Bharat / entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Thanks Fans For Turning Up At Mumbai Concert Despite Bomb Threat

Mumbai: Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh on Friday thanked fans for attending his Mumbai concert despite a bomb threat and said that their fearlessness gave him the courage to perform.

Addressing fans at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse in South Mumbai, the singer talked about the challenges that he continues to face in his concerts.

“When I performed in 2024, I felt I was being troubled quite a bit. I was asked not to sing this song or that song, and so on. But those were only small things. At this point in 2026, simply managing to hold my show is a cause for stress in itself.

‘We will blow up Diljit with a bomb’, wow, wow, wow. If you people are not afraid, can I afford to be afraid? Hats off to all of you. Even if I were to take my heart out and place it before you, it would not be enough,” Dosanjh said to his fans midway through the concert.

More than 500 Mumbai police personnel were deployed for the concert following a threat email warning of possible attacks on the venue and Metro stations, officials said earlier in the day.

An email threatening blasts, grenade attacks and planting of IEDs at the mayor's office, metro rail stations and Dosanjh's concert was received on Thursday, the 18th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks.

Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams have swept the venue, a police official said, adding that entry checks will be carried out across all five gates instead of three. Besides, private security personnel were also roped in to assist police, an official said.

Dosanjh thanked the Mumbai Police for the adequate safety arrangements. “I know that as many people are here inside, there are that many people stranded outside. The police personnel are helpless too; they are checking everyone before allowing them in. My heartfelt thanks to the Mumbai Police,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to his fans for refusing to bow down to intimidation, the 42-year-old singer said that the objective behind the threats was to intimidate concertgoers and disrupt his events.

“Their only objective is to ensure that people do not attend Diljit’s show, to frighten them, threaten them and stop them by any means possible.