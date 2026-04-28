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Diljit Dosanjh Gets Jimmy Fallon Grooving To Bhangra In Second Appearance On The Tonight Show - Watch

Diljit Dosanjh Brings Punjabi Vibes Back to Jimmy Fallon's Show ( Photo: IANS )

Hyderabad: Diljit Dosanjh has once again taken Punjabi music to a global stage with his return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the second time, creating a wave of excitement among fans across the world. Two years after his memorable debut on the popular American late-night show, Diljit is back again. Ahead of the episode's release, Diljit shared behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. In one of the videos, his team opens the studio door and jokingly asks, "Kya lagta tha nahi lautenge?" (You thought we would not come back?), setting the tone for his grand return. Diljit then appears on screen, smiling and full of energy, saying, "Kaha tha na ke ek baar Punjabi aa jayein toh chethi nahi jaate… Jimmy Fallon aa gaye oye"(We told you, once a Punjabi shows up, they don't leave in a hurry… We are here at Jimmy Fallon). The moment quickly transitions into him breaking into Bhangra, hinting at the fun that unfolds during the episode.