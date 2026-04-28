Diljit Dosanjh Gets Jimmy Fallon Grooving To Bhangra In Second Appearance On The Tonight Show - Watch
Diljit Dosanjh returns to Jimmy Fallon's show, teaches Bhangra, shares laughs, and celebrates Punjabi culture globally, sparking massive fan excitement across social media platforms.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 28, 2026 at 11:01 AM IST
Hyderabad: Diljit Dosanjh has once again taken Punjabi music to a global stage with his return to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for the second time, creating a wave of excitement among fans across the world.
Two years after his memorable debut on the popular American late-night show, Diljit is back again. Ahead of the episode's release, Diljit shared behind-the-scenes moments on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect. In one of the videos, his team opens the studio door and jokingly asks, "Kya lagta tha nahi lautenge?" (You thought we would not come back?), setting the tone for his grand return.
Diljit then appears on screen, smiling and full of energy, saying, "Kaha tha na ke ek baar Punjabi aa jayein toh chethi nahi jaate… Jimmy Fallon aa gaye oye"(We told you, once a Punjabi shows up, they don't leave in a hurry… We are here at Jimmy Fallon). The moment quickly transitions into him breaking into Bhangra, hinting at the fun that unfolds during the episode.
One of the biggest highlights of his return is his interaction with host Jimmy Fallon. In clips shared online, Diljit is seen teaching Fallon some classic Bhangra moves. The two dance together on Diljit's track Morni, laughing and enjoying the moment. Fallon, surprisingly, keeps up quite well, and fans have loved seeing the cultural exchange play out so naturally on international television. Diljit also revealed that Fallon personally wrote him a thank-you note, expressing gratitude for coming back to the show.
Social media has been buzzing ever since the videos dropped. Fans flooded comment sections with excitement and pride. One user wrote, "BHANGRA ON INTERNATIONAL TV 📺 😈," while another said, "Singh is king 👑." Canadian entertainer Lilly Singh also reacted enthusiastically, commenting, "AGAY OYEEEEEEEEEEEEE 👏👏."
Diljit's first appearance on the show in 2024 had already made headlines. He performed his hit songs G.O.A.T. and Born to Shine, impressing both the live audience and viewers worldwide. Dressed in a traditional white dhoti kurta and turban, he proudly represented Punjabi culture on a global platform.
Beyond the show, Diljit continues to expand his global footprint. His new album Aura is already creating buzz, featuring tracks like Senorita, Kufar, and You & Me. At the same time, he remains active in films, with his upcoming project Main Vaapas Aaunga generating anticipation. The film, set against the backdrop of the 1947 partition, marks his second collaboration with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali.