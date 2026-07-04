ETV Bharat / entertainment

Diljit's Satluj Releases With 'No Cuts' After 3 Years: Inside Film's CBFC Battle, Title Changes & Controversial Journey

Hyderabad: Diljit Dosanjh's long-delayed biographical drama has finally reached audiences. After spending nearly three years stuck in the certification process, the film is now streaming on ZEE5 under a new title, Satluj. The film was earlier known as Punjab '95, and before that, Ghallughara. Despite multiple delays and title changes, the makers say the version now streaming is completely uncut.

A film that waited nearly three years

The journey of Satluj has been far from easy. Directed by Honey Trehan and backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies in association with MacGuffin Pictures, the film completed production several years ago. However, its release was repeatedly delayed after it ran into trouble during the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) process.

The film was first announced as Ghallughara. It was later renamed Punjab '95 while going through certification. But even that title was not approved, and the film has now been released as Satluj, named after the famous river in Punjab.

For a long time, the project remained caught in an endless cycle of objections, resubmissions and delays. The makers eventually dropped plans for a theatrical release and chose to premiere the film directly on ZEE5 Global.

The CBFC controversy

The biggest hurdle for the film was its certification. Reports claimed that the CBFC initially asked for more than 120 changes, with some reports putting the number at 127.

Among the reported suggestions were changing the lead character's name, removing references to the Punjab Police, deleting scenes featuring the Indian flag and making several other edits.

Honey Trehan had earlier spoken about how difficult the process became. According to the director, every time the team addressed one list of objections, another set of changes would arrive. At one stage, he even said he would rather remove his name from the film than agree to the requested cuts.

Instead of accepting the edits, the makers decided to wait. Although they were ultimately forced to change the title, they continued to fight to keep the film itself unchanged.