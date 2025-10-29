ETV Bharat / entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Faces Flak After Touching Big B's Feet, SFJ Calls For Shut Down Of Australia Concert

New Delhi: Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's gesture of touching the feet of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan during a recent event has drawn strong criticism from the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), a Pro-Khalistan group, which termed it an "insult" to 1984 riot victims and announced to "shut down" Dosanjh's upcoming concert in Australia on November 1.

Notably, Akal Takht Sahib observes November 1 as Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day, protesting the 1984 Sikh riot. "Dosanjh insulted every victim, widow and orphan of the 1984 genocide by paying respect to Bachchan," said SFJ general council Gurpatwant Singh Pannon in a statement.

The group claims that on October 31, 1984, Amitabh Bachchan publicly incited "Hindustani mobs" with the genocidal slogan "khoon ka badla khoon" (blood for blood), a call that unleashed a death squad that committed genocidal violence in which more than 30,000 people from the Sikh community, including women and children, were killed across the country.

Terming Dosanjh's scheduled show in Australia as a "mockery of remembrance", SFJ urged Sikh groups and artists worldwide to boycott the concert. During November, the Punjabi singer is likely to attend several concerts across Australia. Dosanjh has already performed in Sydney, Brisbane in the last few days.