ETV Bharat / entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Answers 4-Song Ban In Indore With Rahat Indori’s 'Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai'

Diljit Dosanjh Takes Aura India Tour, Sets Stage On Fire With Rahat Indori's Iconic Ghazal ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh is on his Aura India Tour. On November 15, the singer was in Indore, Madhya Pradesh as part of his tour. Dosanjh was reportedly told that he could not sing four of his songs at his Indore concert. The singer resorted to Rahat Indori to express his displeasure over restrictions on his Indore set list.

The show had already been surrounded by trouble. There were bomb threat emails, questions over permission, and a long list of dos and don'ts. But the moment that is now going viral came when Diljit spoke about the four songs he was not allowed to perform.

"Ye nahin gaana, wo nahin gaana, ye nahin kar sakte, wo nahin kar sakte," he told the crowd, mimicking the instructions he had been given. Then he paused, and turned to the words of late poet Rahat Indori, who was himself from Indore. The crowd in C21 Estate erupted in cheers when Diljit recited lines from Indori's iconic ghazal "Agar Khilaf Hain Hone Do." ''Hamare munh se jo nikle wahi sadaqat hai, hamare munh mein tumhari zubaan thodi hai. Agar khilaf hain toh hone do, jaan thodi hai. Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai." The four songs that were kept out of the setlist were Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Case (also known as Jeeb Vicho Afeem) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda. On November 6, the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department had issued a notice to the organisers, ANI reported. The notice said these songs should not be performed because children above the age of five were allowed at the concert. The concern was the lyrics. The authorities said the songs contain references to alcohol, drugs and weapons, and could have a wrong influence on young children.