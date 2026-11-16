Diljit Dosanjh Answers 4-Song Ban In Indore With Rahat Indori’s 'Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai'
Expressing his displeasure over restrictions on the setlist for the Aura India Tour concert in Indore, Diljit Dosanjh recited lines from Rahat Indori's iconic lines from 'Agar Khilaf Hain Hone Do'.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 16, 2026 at 11:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh is on his Aura India Tour. On November 15, the singer was in Indore, Madhya Pradesh as part of his tour. Dosanjh was reportedly told that he could not sing four of his songs at his Indore concert. The singer resorted to Rahat Indori to express his displeasure over restrictions on his Indore set list.
The show had already been surrounded by trouble. There were bomb threat emails, questions over permission, and a long list of dos and don'ts. But the moment that is now going viral came when Diljit spoke about the four songs he was not allowed to perform.
"Ye nahin gaana, wo nahin gaana, ye nahin kar sakte, wo nahin kar sakte," he told the crowd, mimicking the instructions he had been given.
Then he paused, and turned to the words of late poet Rahat Indori, who was himself from Indore. The crowd in C21 Estate erupted in cheers when Diljit recited lines from Indori's iconic ghazal "Agar Khilaf Hain Hone Do."
''Hamare munh se jo nikle wahi sadaqat hai, hamare munh mein tumhari zubaan thodi hai. Agar khilaf hain toh hone do, jaan thodi hai. Sabhi ka khoon hai shamil yahan ki mitti mein, kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai."
The four songs that were kept out of the setlist were Patiala Peg, 5 Taara, Case (also known as Jeeb Vicho Afeem) and Jatt Uthe Fire Karda.
On November 6, the District Child Protection Officer under the Women and Child Development Department had issued a notice to the organisers, ANI reported. The notice said these songs should not be performed because children above the age of five were allowed at the concert.
The concern was the lyrics. The authorities said the songs contain references to alcohol, drugs and weapons, and could have a wrong influence on young children.
The notice came after a complaint filed on November 1 by Chandigarh-based professor Panditrao Dharenavar. It also referred to a 2019 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, which had raised concern over songs glorifying alcohol, drugs and violence.
The police later instructed the organisers to follow the same rule.
Diljit also spoke about the attempts to stop the concert itself. He told the audience that many efforts were made to stop him from coming to Indore. But he had promised his fans, and he does not go back on his word.
"Dekho, ye Mahakal ki dharti hai aur yahan aane se humein koi rok nahi sakta," he said. "Na toh hum dare the pehle aur na darte hain aaj."
He opened the show by asking the crowd to chant 'Jai Shri Mahakal'.
The Indore show was reportedly cleared only a few hours before it started. More than 300 police personnel and over 1,000 volunteers were deployed for security after bomb threat emails were sent to the Mayor's office, three private schools and other places. Police later said some of the threats appeared to be fake.
This is not the first time Diljit has used Rahat Indori's poetry in Indore. On December 8, 2024, during his Dil-Luminati India Tour, he had recited the same ghazal at the at the same venue in Indore when his concert had faced similar objections.
For Diljit, it seems the poem has become his answer to every restriction.