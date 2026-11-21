ETV Bharat / entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Ahmedabad Concert: Fans Travel From Canada, Russia To Watch Punjabi Star's Live Performance

Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad Concert Draws Fans From Canada, Russia ( Photo: IANS )

Ahmedabad: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s popularity has brought fans from different parts of the world to Ahmedabad. The singer is performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, November 21, as part of his ‘Aura India Tour’. The much-awaited concert has attracted thousands of fans, with some travelling from countries like Canada and Russia just to watch him perform live.

The excitement around the concert was visible outside the stadium even before the show began. Fans dressed in colourful Punjabi turbans and traditional dhoti-kurtas gathered at the venue. Some young fans from Delhi and Punjab were also seen performing bhangra outside the stadium as they waited for the concert to begin.

For many, the event is more than just a music concert. It is an opportunity to watch their favourite singer perform live and experience the energy of his music. The excitement was not limited to fans from different parts of India, as people from other countries also made the journey to Ahmedabad for the show. Among the international fans, a young woman from Russia caught attention. A huge admirer of Diljit, she travelled all the way to Ahmedabad especially to attend his concert. Similarly, some fans arrived from Canada, hoping to get a chance to meet the singer. A few of them even expressed their wish to be invited on stage by Diljit during his performance.