Diljit Dosanjh Ahmedabad Concert: Fans Travel From Canada, Russia To Watch Punjabi Star's Live Performance
Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert attracts fans from Canada, Russia and across India, with enthusiastic supporters celebrating Punjabi music through bhangra and traditional outfits.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 21, 2026 at 4:49 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s popularity has brought fans from different parts of the world to Ahmedabad. The singer is performing at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday, November 21, as part of his ‘Aura India Tour’. The much-awaited concert has attracted thousands of fans, with some travelling from countries like Canada and Russia just to watch him perform live.
The excitement around the concert was visible outside the stadium even before the show began. Fans dressed in colourful Punjabi turbans and traditional dhoti-kurtas gathered at the venue. Some young fans from Delhi and Punjab were also seen performing bhangra outside the stadium as they waited for the concert to begin.
For many, the event is more than just a music concert. It is an opportunity to watch their favourite singer perform live and experience the energy of his music. The excitement was not limited to fans from different parts of India, as people from other countries also made the journey to Ahmedabad for the show.
INDORE 🫶 Next 21st November Ahmedabad Aura India Tour 2026 https://t.co/q8plV7BZZW— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 16, 2026
Among the international fans, a young woman from Russia caught attention. A huge admirer of Diljit, she travelled all the way to Ahmedabad especially to attend his concert. Similarly, some fans arrived from Canada, hoping to get a chance to meet the singer. A few of them even expressed their wish to be invited on stage by Diljit during his performance.
In an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat, several fans spoke about their excitement ahead of the concert. They shared how much they admire Diljit and how special it was for them to be part of his live show. For some, travelling long distances was worth it, as they did not want to miss the chance to see the Punjabi star perform in front of them.
The crowd outside the stadium also reflected the love fans have for Punjabi music and culture. From traditional outfits to bhangra performances, fans brought a strong Punjabi touch to the city. Their excitement and celebrations turned the area around the stadium into a lively gathering even before Diljit took the stage.
With fans arriving from different cities and countries, the Ahmedabad concert has become a major celebration of music and Punjabi culture. Long queues were seen outside the Narendra Modi Stadium, while thousands of music lovers waited eagerly for the show to begin.
Diljit has built a strong fan following across the world through his music, films and live performances. The response to his Ahmedabad concert is another example of his growing popularity beyond India. For fans who travelled from Canada, Russia and other places, the evening is a chance to see their favourite singer live and be part of a memorable musical experience.