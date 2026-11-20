ETV Bharat / entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh Ahmedabad Concert: 70K Fans Expected, Metro Timings Extended; Activist Pandit Rao Urges Him To Avoid Drug Songs

Diljit Dosanjh ( Photo: IANS )

Ahmedabad: Preparations are underway for Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, with more than 70,000 people expected to attend the event. While the Fire Department has stepped up safety arrangements at the venue, social activist Dr. Pandit Rao Dharennavar has appealed to the singer not to perform songs promoting alcohol, drugs and gun culture.

Ahead of the concert, a team led by the Additional Chief Fire Officer inspected the stadium after the organisers applied for a Fire NOC. During the inspection, officials sought details about the stadium’s 44 emergency exit gates and asked who would be responsible for keeping their keys. The organisers assured them that security guards with keys would be stationed at every gate.

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium (Photo: ETV Bharat) The organisers have also arranged more than 300 fire extinguishers, 50 fire marshals and five firefighting vehicles. They have shared an evacuation plan with the authorities, including arrangements to move people out safely through Gates 6 and 18. The Ahmedabad Fire Brigade and police have also conducted a joint fire rescue and evacuation drill. The Fire NOC will be issued only after a final inspection confirms that all safety arrangements are in place. Emergency Response Plan For Fire Safety (ETV Bharat) Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Metro has extended its operating hours on both the Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar corridors. Metro services will be available until 11:30 PM to help concertgoers travel back after the show. Traffic restrictions have also been announced on roads leading to the stadium, and alternative routes have been suggested for commuters. Metro Timings Extended (ETV Bharat) Amid these preparations, Dr. Pandit Rao Dharennavar travelled from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad and recorded a statement at Motera Police Station, requesting Diljit not to perform songs that promote alcohol, drugs and weapons. He also offered prayers for the success of the concert but made an appeal to the singer in the name of the dignity of the turban.