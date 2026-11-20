Diljit Dosanjh Ahmedabad Concert: 70K Fans Expected, Metro Timings Extended; Activist Pandit Rao Urges Him To Avoid Drug Songs
More than 70,000 fans are expected at Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert as metro timings are extended; activist Pandit Rao opposes drug-related songs
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 20, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Preparations are underway for Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh’s concert at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on November 21, with more than 70,000 people expected to attend the event. While the Fire Department has stepped up safety arrangements at the venue, social activist Dr. Pandit Rao Dharennavar has appealed to the singer not to perform songs promoting alcohol, drugs and gun culture.
Ahead of the concert, a team led by the Additional Chief Fire Officer inspected the stadium after the organisers applied for a Fire NOC. During the inspection, officials sought details about the stadium’s 44 emergency exit gates and asked who would be responsible for keeping their keys. The organisers assured them that security guards with keys would be stationed at every gate.
The organisers have also arranged more than 300 fire extinguishers, 50 fire marshals and five firefighting vehicles. They have shared an evacuation plan with the authorities, including arrangements to move people out safely through Gates 6 and 18. The Ahmedabad Fire Brigade and police have also conducted a joint fire rescue and evacuation drill. The Fire NOC will be issued only after a final inspection confirms that all safety arrangements are in place.
Meanwhile, Ahmedabad Metro has extended its operating hours on both the Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar corridors. Metro services will be available until 11:30 PM to help concertgoers travel back after the show. Traffic restrictions have also been announced on roads leading to the stadium, and alternative routes have been suggested for commuters.
Amid these preparations, Dr. Pandit Rao Dharennavar travelled from Chandigarh to Ahmedabad and recorded a statement at Motera Police Station, requesting Diljit not to perform songs that promote alcohol, drugs and weapons. He also offered prayers for the success of the concert but made an appeal to the singer in the name of the dignity of the turban.
Pandit Rao said the dastar (turban) represents the blessings of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and the sacrifice of Bhai Taru Singh Ji. He added that performing songs about alcohol and drugs while wearing a turban would hurt its honour and dignity.
INDORE 🫶 Next 21st November Ahmedabad Aura India Tour 2026 https://t.co/q8plV7BZZW— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) November 16, 2026
He specifically requested Diljit not to perform songs such as Patiala Peg, Panj Tara, Jeb Vichon Afeem and Jatt Fire Karda. He also urged the singer to announce that these songs would be removed from YouTube. Raising concerns about the influence of gun culture on children, he further asked Diljit to avoid wearing accessories that promote weapons.
Pandit Rao also called for a campaign titled 'Pagri Sambhal Jatta' to protect the dignity of the turban. He said he had travelled to Ahmedabad specifically to raise this issue and would continue speaking about it.
Notably, Pandit Rao has previously sent legal notices to several Punjabi and Hindi singers, asking them not to perform songs promoting alcohol, drugs and weapons. He had also raised the issue with Diljit earlier, following which the singer expressed his displeasure during a live show in Indore. Pandit Rao had also offered Rs 10 lakh to Punjabi singer Babbu Maan to remove certain controversial songs, but the singer rejected the offer.