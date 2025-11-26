ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dilip Sen recalls Dharmendra's Wish To 'Dance On Screen Again'

Hyderabad: Heartfelt tributes have been pouring in from every corner of the film industry as Bollywood mourns the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra. After weeks of ill health, the actor passed away on November 24. One of the heartfelt tributes came from music composer Dilip Sen, who shared a remembrance of the actor's wish to dance in their upcoming film, Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se.

Dharmendra, who breathed his last at the age of 89, was cremated at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium. He had been hospitalised earlier this month and discharged only a few days before his demise. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Varun Dhawan, among others, paid their last respects to the actor.

Speaking about his long association with the actor, Dilip Sen said, "Dharmendra's demise is extremely painful for me. I am speaking about our industry's original 'He-Man', Dharmendraji." Sen recalled how his family's bond with the actor dated back to the mid-1970s, when he used to teach music at Hema Malini's home and would often meet Dharmendra.

Sen went on to describe how they first worked together in the 1988 film Soorma Bhopali, followed by other collaborations such as Sajid Nadiadwala's Zulm Ki Hukumat. But it was their most recent film, Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se, that holds the most emotional weight for the composer.