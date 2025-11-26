Dilip Sen recalls Dharmendra's Wish To 'Dance On Screen Again'
Music composer Dilip Sen recalls Dharmendra's enthusiasm to dance in their upcoming film, Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : November 26, 2025 at 5:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Heartfelt tributes have been pouring in from every corner of the film industry as Bollywood mourns the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra. After weeks of ill health, the actor passed away on November 24. One of the heartfelt tributes came from music composer Dilip Sen, who shared a remembrance of the actor's wish to dance in their upcoming film, Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se.
Dharmendra, who breathed his last at the age of 89, was cremated at Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium. He had been hospitalised earlier this month and discharged only a few days before his demise. Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Kajol, and Varun Dhawan, among others, paid their last respects to the actor.
Speaking about his long association with the actor, Dilip Sen said, "Dharmendra's demise is extremely painful for me. I am speaking about our industry's original 'He-Man', Dharmendraji." Sen recalled how his family's bond with the actor dated back to the mid-1970s, when he used to teach music at Hema Malini's home and would often meet Dharmendra.
Sen went on to describe how they first worked together in the 1988 film Soorma Bhopali, followed by other collaborations such as Sajid Nadiadwala's Zulm Ki Hukumat. But it was their most recent film, Maine Pyaar Kiya Phir Se, that holds the most emotional weight for the composer.
The film features Dharmendra, Jaya Prada and Arbaaz Khan, with music by Dilip Sen. Recalling one of his final meetings with the veteran actor, Sen said Dharmendra had greeted him with warmth and a special request.
"I had played the song Noore Nazar, O Saathi Mere for him. Seeing his enthusiasm, we never felt that his health had deteriorated. On the contrary, he said, 'Dilip, make a song for me that will let me dance on screen again. You've done three films with Sunny - Ziddi, Salaakhen, Arjun Pandit - now compose something like that for me too.' His loving request remains deeply etched in my heart," he said.
"These memories will always stay with us. Our heartfelt tribute to Dharamji. May the Almighty grant peace to his soul. He can never fade from our hearts; he is still with us and will remain forever. His performances, the songs picturised on him, his charisma, everything is unforgettable. May God give strength to his family and all fans to endure this loss. On behalf of the Sen family, a humble tribute to Dharmendra ji. Om Shanti," he added.
Dharmendra has delivered several iconic and memorable performances in films like Haqeeqat (1964), Anupama (1966), Phool Aur Patthar (1966), Satyakam (1969), Mera Gaon Mera Desh (1971), Sholay (1975), Dream Girl (1977), The Burning Train (1980), and others. Fans can now relish the late actor's presence in his final movie, Ikkis, scheduled to be released this December.
The film also stars Agastya Nanda, who portrays the role of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra recipient. Dharmendra plays Brigadier Khetrapal, the father of the 21-year-old war hero. Jaideep Ahlawat also features in a key role.
