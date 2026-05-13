ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dileep Raj Passes Away At 47; Rishab Shetty Mourns As Kannada Actor's Final Instagram Post Goes Viral

Soon after reports of his death emerged, fans began revisiting his final Instagram post, which has now gone viral online. The post was connected to the release of his film Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu, which hit theatres in January 2025. Sharing the film's poster on Instagram, Dileep Raj had urged audiences to book tickets and support the movie in theatres.

Dileep Raj was one of the familiar faces in Kannada television and cinema. Over the years, he built a strong fan base through his versatile performances. His contribution to Kannada entertainment went far beyond acting as he worked as a producer, director, dubbing artist and theatre performer.

According to media reports, Dileep Raj suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Bengaluru during the early hours of the day. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout for emergency treatment. However, despite the doctors' efforts, the actor could not be revived.

Bengaluru: The Kannada entertainment industry is mourning the sudden loss of actor, producer and director Dileep Raj, who passed away at the age of 47 after reportedly suffering a heart attack. His unexpected demise on Wednesday morning has left fans, friends and fellow artists deeply shocked. News of his passing spread quickly across social media, with condolences pouring in from all corners of the Kannada film and television industry.

Following his death, the comment section of the post was flooded with emotional messages. Fans remembered his performances and expressed disbelief over the sudden tragedy. Many users wrote "Rest in Peace" and "Om Shanti," while others thanked him for entertaining Kannada audiences for decades.

Upon learning about his demise, Zee Kannada shared a heartfelt message remembering him as an actor, director and producer who made a lasting impact on the industry. Actor Rishab Shetty took to his X account to remember the actor. He wrote, "A good actor, director, producer, and above all, a good human being...Even though the occasions we met were very few, the impression of your personality remains firmly in my heart and will never fade. May your soul rest in peace. Rest in peace #DileepRaj."

Born on September 2, 1978, Dileep Raj began his acting journey through theatre. He was associated with theatre groups like Nataranga and Drishti, where he sharpened his acting skills and developed a deep understanding of performance. During this period, he reportedly came into contact with actress Nanditha, who played a role in helping him enter television.

His television career started with the telefilm Kambada Mane. He later became a household name through several successful serials including Janani, Ardha Satya, Rangoli, Kumkuma Bhagya, Mangalya, Malebillu and Rathasapthami. His acting style and relatable characters made him a favourite among family audiences.

Dileep made his film debut as a lead actor with Boy Friend. However, he gained wider recognition after starring alongside late superstar Puneeth Rajkumar in the hit film Milana in 2007. The film became an important milestone in his career and introduced him to a larger audience across Karnataka.

In recent years, he became hugely popular for his role in the Zee Kannada serial Hitler Kalyana. The show, which aired from 2021 to 2024, was one of Kannada television's top serials. Dileep played a serious and intense character that earned praise from viewers. Interestingly, he was also involved in producing the serial under his own banner.

Apart from acting, he produced popular serials like Vidya Vinayaka, Paru and Hitler Kalyana. He was also reportedly working on the production of another serial titled Krishna Rukku. His ability to balance acting, production and direction made him one of the most respected names in the Kannada television industry.

He acted in nearly 25 films during his career, including Milana, U Turn, Gaana Bajana, Ambi Ning Vayassayto and Love Mocktail 3. Whether as a hero, villain or supporting actor, Dileep brought sincerity and depth to every role.