ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dilapidated Nursery Of Artists Like Asrani, Irrfan Khan And Many More Calls For Immediate Attention

Expressing his concern over the present state, senior artist Ishwar Dutt Mathur said that Ravindra Manch has become a victim of administrative systems, which is extremely worrying. "The government, which claims to promote art and culture, should seriously consider this matter," he said.

Established in 1961 as part of the cultural vision of India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, it aimed to provide a new platform for art, literature and theatre across the country. After its inauguration on August 15, 1963, the venue quickly became the cultural heartbeat of Jaipur. Located in the Ramniwas Bagh complex, this stage has countless memories stored in it.

' Jamun Ka Ped ' is a satire on the system where human life becomes secondary to files and procedures. It is about a man trapped under a Jamun tree. Instead of saving him, the system remains entangled in paperwork. Everyone finds an opportunity in him, but no one comes forward to help him. The artists who performed the play have over 50 years of theatre experience.

To highlight the conditions of this nerve centre of cultural activities, theatre veterans staged the play ' Jamun Ka Ped ' based on a timeless story by Krishan Chander on Sunday. This performance was a symbolic protest against a system slowly eroding the legacy of artists.

Jaipur: The stage from where artists like Govardhan Asrani, Irrfan Khan, Om Shivpuri and Ila Arun took flight is now calling for immediate attention. Having fostered a tradition of dance, drama and music for decades, Ravindra Manch of Jaipur has been facing neglect and degradation.

Sharing his experiences, he said he was deeply disappointed when he recently saw the stage. Mathur, who has been associated with the stage for nearly 50 years, said, "Even basic amenities are lacking here today. The air conditioning system is not working properly, nor are there any fans. The entire hall is swelteringly hot. Even the toilet facilities for the audience are not satisfactory. The green room appears to be haunted."

A play which was staged at Ravindra Manch in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

He said that when an administrative officer sits here, one would expect the stage to be in better condition. He said that it seems as if the government has turned this place into a pleasure resort for administrative officials. Artists are not being heard. He said that this has led to the artists deciding to raise their voice by staging a symbolic play.

Senior drama director, Gurminder Singh Puri, said, "The first lessons in music, dance and drama were learned here by many artists. So many great gurus have taught here that we will all remain indebted to them for life. This place can never die."

Puri clarified that the artists have no conflict with the government but only want this cultural heritage to be preserved in the same way as other heritage sites. They want the step-motherly treatment of Ravindra Manch to stop.

One of the artists, Raju, said, "This stage has been a pride for artists. Performing here was once considered an honour. But today, its condition is steadily deteriorating, and officials are neglecting it. It is a stage through which artists are identified."

Senior theatre artist Sikandar Chauhan said despite Jaipur being an important cultural centre, the lack of theatre-related infrastructure has become a major concern for the artists. "If artists do not have a platform and facilities in the capital itself, the enthusiasm of new artists will be affected," he said.

The artists are seeking that the stage be preserved just like other heritage sites. They say that if concrete steps are not taken in time, future generations will be deprived of the legacy that art forms alive for decades. The artists said their campaign will continue, and theatre artists, litterateurs, poets and writers will continue to join the movement. They underlined that art is not just entertainment but a medium to hold a mirror to society, and when the stage itself is in crisis, it is natural for artists to raise their voices.