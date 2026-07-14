ETV Bharat / entertainment

Digger Trailer X Review: Tom Cruise's Shocking Transformation Becomes The Biggest Talking Point

In the film, Cruise plays one of the world's most powerful businessmen whose company accidentally triggers an ecological disaster with the potential to spark a nuclear conflict. Rather than immediately accepting responsibility, he scrambles to convince the world that he is the only person capable of saving humanity.

Gone is the clean-cut action star. In his place is a pot-bellied businessman with thinning white hair styled in a combover, facial prosthetics that age him by more than a decade, and a thick Southern accent. His appearance is so different that many viewers admitted they barely recognised him.

Cruise has spent more than four decades building the image of Hollywood's ultimate action hero. Whether hanging off planes or performing impossible stunts, the actor has always been known for his larger-than-life screen presence. But with Digger, he has completely transformed himself, and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

Hyderabad: The first full-length trailer of Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's Digger was unveiled on Monday, giving audiences their first proper look at Tom Cruise as billionaire oil baron Digger Rockwell. The film is described as "a comedy of catastrophic proportions," but it is Cruise's dramatic makeover that has become the biggest highlight of the trailer.

The trailer mixes dark comedy with political satire. One of the most talked-about moments features Cruise's character dismissing concerns over a glacier shifting in Greenland while delivering an outrageous rant that perfectly captures the arrogance of his character. The bizarre humour, paired with Cruise's unusual look and performance, has left fans eager to see more.

Social media platform X quickly filled with reactions, with many comparing the transformation to Cruise's unforgettable Les Grossman role in Tropic Thunder. One user wrote, "TOM CRUISE JUST BECAME UNRECOGNIZABLE. He buried 46 years of action hero status under a fat suit, a combover, and a thick Southern drawl for his first character role since Tropic Thunder."

Another fan praised the physical makeover, writing, "His best look for sure... prosthetic work is terrific, he's completely unrecognizable. Keeping Alejandro's filmography in mind, I'm pretty confident in the film."

One viewer admired Cruise's willingness to reinvent himself, posting, "There's something inspiring about seeing someone who has nothing left to prove still hungry enough to reinvent himself. Tom Cruise looks completely unrecognizable in Digger. The mannerisms, the voice, the presence, everything feels so different. I'M ALL IN FOR THIS."

Another review on X read, "Tom Cruise looks completely unrecognizable. A bold transformation unlike anything he's done before. Stunning cinematography and strong visuals. The mystery and suspense keep you hooked."

A different user also drew comparisons with Tropic Thunder, writing, "The last time Tom Cruise threw away his movie-star looks to play a balding, unhinged executive, we got the legendary Les Grossman. Now, 18 years later, he's giving us Digger Rockwell. Cinema is back, baby."

Cruise himself has described Digger as unlike anything he has done before. Speaking earlier to a newswire, the actor said, "I have never had something that could challenge me in this way." At CinemaCon, he also praised working with Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, calling the film "wild" and "funny" while saying he could not wait for audiences to experience it.

For Inarritu, the transformation was equally remarkable. The Oscar-winning filmmaker revealed that watching Cruise become Digger Rockwell surprised even him, describing the performance as fearless and possibly the actor's most challenging role to date. Apart from Cruise, the film also features Riz Ahmed, Sandra Huller, John Goodman, Jesse Plemons, Emma D'Arcy, Michael Stuhlbarg and Sophie Wilde in key roles. Shot entirely in VistaVision, Digger will release in cinemas and IMAX on October 2, 2026.