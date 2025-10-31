Dies Irae X Review: Pranav Mohanlal Delivers 'Career-Best' In Rahul Sadasivan's Halloween Horror
Dies Irae, Rahul Sadasivan's horror film starring Pranav Mohanlal, released this Halloween. Read on to know what netizens have to say about the Halloween release.
October 31, 2025
Hyderabad: Malayalam industry's latest horror offering Dies Irae, written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, starring Pranav Mohanlal, Gibin Gopinath, and Sushmitha Bhat hit theatres on Friday. Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth, the film boasts cinematography by Shehnad Jalal ISC, music by Christo Xavier, and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Distributed overseas by Home Screen Entertainment, Dies Irae marks Sadasivan's third venture into horror after Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam.
Following its worldwide release this Halloween, Dies Irae has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about Indian horror films in recent memory. With audiences and critics alike praising its chilling atmosphere, gripping performances, and intelligent writing, the film reinforces Sadasivan's growing reputation as India's new master of horror.
The story follows Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal), an affluent architect living alone in a posh Kerala neighbourhood. His carefree life takes a sinister turn when he learns about the mysterious suicide of his schoolmate Kani (Sushmitha Bhat). What begins as a gesture of mourning transforms into madness when supernatural occurrences begin haunting him. At just under two hours, Dies Irae maintains its grip, delivering revelations about who is haunting Rohan and why in a tightly wound narrative that never overstays its welcome.
"Trust Malayalam cinema to turn a simple storyline into an almost two-hour horror film that still feels fresh," one reviewer noted, praising Sadasivan for keeping viewers "hooked throughout with a bunch of solid jump-scare moments that work big time as theatrical experiences."
Social media reactions have been overwhelmingly positive. One user posted, "#DiesIrae performance, direction, sound ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️" Another called it, "Rahul Sadasivan's best work yet! An engaging, impactful horror film packed with high theatrical moments. Pranav Mohanlal delivers his career-best performance."
The film's sound design and background score by Christo Xavier have received particular acclaim for enhancing the eerie atmosphere. "The Atmos mix was really good, great music and nice frames added to the immersive experience," wrote one reviewer. A few fans, however, noted mixed feelings about the film's conclusion: "A wonderful horror movie with a weak ending. It almost made me satisfied until the last 15 minutes, which for me was not great. But the staging and technical brilliance make up for it."
Despite divided opinions on the climax, the consensus remains that Dies Irae is a milestone in Indian horror cinema. As one excited viewer summed it up: "#DiesIrae – the greatest movie in Pranav's career. Another mind-blowing creation from Rahul Sadasivan — must, I repeat must, watch in theaters!"
