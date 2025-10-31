ETV Bharat / entertainment

Dies Irae X Review: Pranav Mohanlal Delivers 'Career-Best' In Rahul Sadasivan's Halloween Horror

Hyderabad: Malayalam industry's latest horror offering Dies Irae, written and directed by Rahul Sadasivan, starring Pranav Mohanlal, Gibin Gopinath, and Sushmitha Bhat hit theatres on Friday. Produced by Chakravarthy Ramachandra and S. Sashikanth, the film boasts cinematography by Shehnad Jalal ISC, music by Christo Xavier, and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. Distributed overseas by Home Screen Entertainment, Dies Irae marks Sadasivan's third venture into horror after Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam.

Following its worldwide release this Halloween, Dies Irae has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about Indian horror films in recent memory. With audiences and critics alike praising its chilling atmosphere, gripping performances, and intelligent writing, the film reinforces Sadasivan's growing reputation as India's new master of horror.

The story follows Rohan (Pranav Mohanlal), an affluent architect living alone in a posh Kerala neighbourhood. His carefree life takes a sinister turn when he learns about the mysterious suicide of his schoolmate Kani (Sushmitha Bhat). What begins as a gesture of mourning transforms into madness when supernatural occurrences begin haunting him. At just under two hours, Dies Irae maintains its grip, delivering revelations about who is haunting Rohan and why in a tightly wound narrative that never overstays its welcome.