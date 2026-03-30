ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did You Notice This Blunder In Dhurandhar 2? Ranveer Singh Starrer Re-Released With Major Fix

The moment featured Ranveer Singh as Hamza, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, during an intense fight sequence. In a reflection visible in the scene, a cameraman appeared for a brief second. Many viewers noticed it and shared clips online, turning it into a meme fest. Some users also trolled the makers for making the mistake.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the action sequel has been praised for its scale and storytelling. However, a minor error in one scene caught the attention of viewers on social media.

Hyderabad: Even as Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to perform strongly at the box office, the makers recently made a small but important change after a scene from the film went viral for the wrong reason.

At the same time, a section of viewers defended the team. One comment read, "For those mocking Aditya Dhar, even Chris Nolan made the same mistake in The Dark Knight."

Soon after the issue gained attention, the makers acted quickly. According to a trade source quoted by a newswire, "Cinemas across the country were sent revised prints of the film and were told to screen them with immediate effect. Some theatres received the new print on Saturday, while others got it on Sunday."

The source added, "In this new print, the cameraman can no longer be seen in the mirror's reflection. When you are delivering such a mammoth film, you need to take care of countless aspects. Once in a while, mistakes do happen. Even in Hollywood films, one can spot many such goofs. It's praiseworthy that Aditya Dhar and his team got the mistake corrected. It goes without saying that even after the theatrical run, it'll be the rectified version that will play on OTT and satellite."

Despite the brief controversy, the film's performance has not been affected. Dhurandhar 2 continues to draw large audiences in theatres. The film also stars Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in key roles.

With global collections crossing Rs 1300 crore within a week, the film remains one of the biggest box office successes currently running in cinemas.