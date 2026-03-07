ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did You Know Trending Ari Ari Song From Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Is Almost Two Decades Old Punjabi Pop Song

The song has quickly gone viral across social media. Many viewers say the energetic track perfectly lifts the mood of the trailer and makes the action scenes even more thrilling. The music has a strong beat and catchy rhythm that makes it easy to listen to again and again. However, what many fans may not know is that the viral version of Ari Ari is actually a revived and remixed version of an older hit. The original track was created by the Danish-Indian music duo Bombay Rockers. It was released around 2007 as part of their debut album Introducing.

Hyderabad: The trailer of Dhurandhar 2 has already created massive excitement among fans. Starring Ranveer Singh, the sequel promises intense action, drama, and a gripping revenge story. But apart from the powerful visuals and performances, one element from the trailer is getting special attention on social media, which is the background track Ari Ari.

Back then, the song became very popular in both Denmark and India. The reason for its success was its unique mix of Punjabi folk music and modern beats. The track was inspired by the traditional Punjabi folk tune Baari Barsi, which was blended with hip-hop style rhythms. This fresh combination made the song stand out during the early 2000s Punjabi-pop era.

Now, roughly two decades later, the song has been brought back for Dhurandhar 2 directed by Aditya Dhar. The new version has been composed and produced by Shashwat Sachdev. It features vocals by Navtej Singh Rehal of Bombay Rockers along with Punjabi singers Jasmine Sandlas and Khan Saab. Sudhir Yaduvanshi also lends his voice to the track, adding more power to the composition.

This updated version keeps the spirit of the original song but adds modern production and rap elements. That is why it fits perfectly with the high-intensity action of the film. The sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge also stars R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sanjay Dutt in important roles. The story reportedly draws inspiration from real-life geopolitical tensions and covert operations linked to India's intelligence network.

With the film releasing worldwide on March 19 during festive celebrations like Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and ahead of Eid al‑Fitr, expectations are very high. If the trailer response is anything to go by, the revived Ari Ari might soon become one of the biggest viral tracks of the year.