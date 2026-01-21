ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did You Know Samara Tijori, Who Made Her Presence Felt In Daldal Trailer, Was Kidnapped At 13?

Hyderabad: Samara Tijori, daughter of actor-director Deepak Tijori, is drawing attention after appearing in the trailer of Prime Video's upcoming crime thriller series Daldal. While audiences are eager to see her performance as a journalist in the suspense-driven show, few may know that Samara's real-life past once mirrored the tension of a crime thriller. In 2009, when Samara was just 13 years old, she was allegedly kidnapped in Mumbai. The incident took place when Samara had gone shopping with a friend in Andheri. According to police, while returning home, she was forcibly pulled into an auto-rickshaw at Lokhandwala market. Confirming the incident at the time, a police officer said, "While returning, an auto driver stopped by her and dragged her into his rickshaw at around 5 pm," police inspector Datta Sankhe stated. Samara's friend, who witnessed the incident, immediately informed Deepak Tijori, following which her parents lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara police station.