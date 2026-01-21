Did You Know Samara Tijori, Who Made Her Presence Felt In Daldal Trailer, Was Kidnapped At 13?
Did you know Daldal actor Samara Tijori survived a kidnapping at the age of 13, years before making her mark in Prime Video's crime thriller?
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : January 21, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Samara Tijori, daughter of actor-director Deepak Tijori, is drawing attention after appearing in the trailer of Prime Video's upcoming crime thriller series Daldal. While audiences are eager to see her performance as a journalist in the suspense-driven show, few may know that Samara's real-life past once mirrored the tension of a crime thriller.
In 2009, when Samara was just 13 years old, she was allegedly kidnapped in Mumbai. The incident took place when Samara had gone shopping with a friend in Andheri. According to police, while returning home, she was forcibly pulled into an auto-rickshaw at Lokhandwala market.
Confirming the incident at the time, a police officer said, "While returning, an auto driver stopped by her and dragged her into his rickshaw at around 5 pm," police inspector Datta Sankhe stated. Samara's friend, who witnessed the incident, immediately informed Deepak Tijori, following which her parents lodged a complaint at the Oshiwara police station.
A kidnapping case was registered, and preliminary investigations began. "Preliminary investigation suggested that the abductor is aged between 20 and 25 years," Sankhe said. However, just a few hours later, Samara managed to return home safely at around 8 pm. "We learnt that the victim is back home now. We will record her statement in this case," the officer added.
Later investigations revealed that the accused was Malad resident Pritesh Doshi (26). Samara had reportedly been taken to a lodge in Malad after being kidnapped from Lokhandwala market at around 4 pm on May 10. Doshi was arrested on May 19, 2009, after kidnapping another schoolgirl from Charkop and raping her at a lodge in Madh Island. The incident left a deep impact on the Tijori family, with Deepak and his wife Shivani recalling the ordeal as one no parent should ever experience.
Fast forward to 2026, Samara Tijori is now stepping into the spotlight with Daldal. The Prime Video series stars Bhumi Pednekar as DCP Rita Ferreira, a senior police officer investigating a serial killer in Mumbai. Samara plays a determined journalist who crosses paths with Bhumi's character during the investigation.
Sharing the trailer, Prime Video captioned the post, "The past isn't here to haunt, it's here to hunt." Based on Vish Dhamija's bestselling book Bhendi Bazaar, Daldal is directed by Amrit Raj Gupta and produced by Vikram Malhotra and Suresh Triveni under Abundantia Entertainment.
The series also stars Aditya Rawal, Geeta Agrawal, Chinmay Mandlekar, Ananth Narayan Mahadevan, Rahul Bhat, Sandeep Kulkarni, and Jaya Bhattacharya, among others. Daldal is set to premiere on Prime Video on January 30.
