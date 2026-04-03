ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did You Know Ranbir Kapoor Isn't The First In His Family To Play Lord Rama? This Old Film Holds The Answer

Interestingly, this moment also brings back memories of the early days of Indian cinema. The 1934 film Seeta directed by Debaki Bose had Prithviraj Kapoor as Rama. In the film, Gul Hamid played the role of Lava and Durga Khote played Sita. It went on to make history by becoming the first Indian talkie to have an honorary diploma at the Venice International Film Festival and be exhibited at an international film festival.

The buzz around Ramayana gained momentum after the makers revealed Ranbir Kapoor’s first look as Lord Rama. The teaser, which dropped recently, soon took over the internet as fans applauded the actor’s calm and composed appearance.

Hyderabad: Did you know Ranbir Kapoor isn't the first in his family to play Lord Rama? Nearly 92 years ago, his great-grandfather, Prithviraj Kapoor, had already stepped into the same role, making Ranbir's casting in the upcoming Ramayana a true full-circle moment.

Seeta (1934 film) (Photo: Film poster)

Coming back to the present, the teaser of Ramayana gives a glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor's journey as Lord Rama - from his coronation to his exile in the forests of Panchavati. The teaser also briefly shows Yash as Ravana.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, producer Namit Malhotra spoke about the significance of the character. He said, "Rama is the greatest of all time because he lived a life where the choices he made were always in the benefit of the greater good - duty over desire, and sacrifice over self. His legacy continues to enhance and empower humanity over time and bring the belief in the goodness of the human spirit to resolve all conflict and bring peace to the world."

Ranbir Kapoor also opened up about how he almost said no to the role. Speaking at a Q&A session during a special IMAX screening in New York, he said, "Coming to play Lord Ram, I remember when Namit offered me this part around four years back. My instant reaction was: 'I am not fit enough, good enough.' I felt I wouldn't be able to do full justice. But that fear quickly turned into gratitude because opportunities like this were something I truly needed in my life."

He added that the role came at a very important time in his personal life. "There was a period when I needed to change my lifestyle. I had just become a father for the first time. The sweet coincidence of playing Lord Ram and becoming a father became a turning point in my life," he said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is being made on a massive scale, with a reported budget of over Rs 4,000 crore for two parts. The film also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol and Yash. Adding to the scale, music legends AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer have come together for the first time for this project.