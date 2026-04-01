Did You Know Ranbir Kapoor First Rejected Ramayana? Here's What Changed His Mind
Ranbir Kapoor revealed he initially turned down Ramayana due to fear but later accepted the role, calling it a turning point.
By ETV Bharat Entertainment Team
Published : April 1, 2026 at 10:52 AM IST
Hyderabad: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for one of the biggest roles of his career, portraying Lord Rama in director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film Ramayana. However, the actor has now revealed that he had initially rejected the offer. His hesitation, fear, and eventual change of heart have added to an interesting trivia to the story behind the film.
Speaking at a recent event in New York, Ranbir shared that when producer Namit Malhotra first approached him with the role nearly four years ago, his immediate reaction was to decline. The actor admitted that he felt overwhelmed by the responsibility. He believed he was not fit enough and doubted whether he could do justice to such an iconic character. The role of Lord Rama, deeply rooted in Indian culture and mythology, came with immense expectations, which made him nervous.
#RanbirKapoor when #NamitMalhotra offered him Prabhu Shree Ram's role 4 years ago ... #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/IMbMgROkEn— Best Of Cinema (@R0npz) April 1, 2026
Ranbir explained that at that time he was going through a phase in life where he was looking for change. Soon after the offer, he learned that he was about to become a father for the first time. This personal milestone played a key role in transforming his perspective. He said the coincidence of becoming a father and being offered the role felt meaningful. It pushed him to rethink his decision and accept the challenge.
According to Ranbir, the fear slowly turned into gratitude. He described the opportunity as something that helped him change his lifestyle and approach to work. He felt that portraying Lord Rama required not only physical preparation but also emotional and spiritual understanding. This realisation encouraged him to take the role seriously and commit himself fully.
Witness the IMMORTAL story of Rama vs. Ravana 🏹— Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) July 4, 2025
Ramayana.
Our Truth. Our History.
Filmed for IMAX.
From INDIA for a BETTER World.#Ramayana #RamayanaByNamitMalhotra pic.twitter.com/IIqmpefKIW
The actor also shared that his preparation began with revisiting the classic television adaptation of Ramayana. He mentioned that the story of Lord Rama is deeply embedded in people's consciousness. Understanding the values of compassion, courage, righteousness, and forgiveness became important for him while preparing for the character. Ranbir emphasised that respect for the story naturally guided his performance.
The excitement around the film increased further when the team unveiled a special glimpse titled "Rama" at an event in Los Angeles. The visuals reportedly showcased Ranbir in a powerful avatar, climbing a tree and holding a bow and arrow. The glimpse is expected to be released in India on April 2, coinciding with Hanuman Jayanti, which has added to fan anticipation.
Shubh Rama Navami 🏹— Namit Malhotra (@malhotra_namit) March 27, 2026
Thank you for your faith and patience.
On 2nd April, Hanuman Jayanti, we take the first step together.#RamayanaByNamitMalhotra
In cinemas, globally- Diwali 2026 & 2027. pic.twitter.com/BUTER2JZkw
The film boasts a strong ensemble cast. Sai Pallavi will play Sita, Yash will portray Ravana, Sunny Deol steps into the role of Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey will appear as Lakshman. The makers are planning a grand two-part cinematic experience. The first part is scheduled for release during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected in Diwali 2027.
Director Nitesh Tiwari has described the project as more than just a film. He called it a cultural vision meant to honour tradition while reaching global audiences. With its large scale, international collaboration, and emotional storytelling, Ramayana is already one of the most anticipated films in Indian cinema.