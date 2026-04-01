ETV Bharat / entertainment

Did You Know Ranbir Kapoor First Rejected Ramayana? Here's What Changed His Mind

Ranbir Kapoor First Said No to Ramayana, Later Changed His Mind ( Photo: ANI )

Hyderabad: Actor Ranbir Kapoor is preparing for one of the biggest roles of his career, portraying Lord Rama in director Nitesh Tiwari's ambitious film Ramayana. However, the actor has now revealed that he had initially rejected the offer. His hesitation, fear, and eventual change of heart have added to an interesting trivia to the story behind the film. Speaking at a recent event in New York, Ranbir shared that when producer Namit Malhotra first approached him with the role nearly four years ago, his immediate reaction was to decline. The actor admitted that he felt overwhelmed by the responsibility. He believed he was not fit enough and doubted whether he could do justice to such an iconic character. The role of Lord Rama, deeply rooted in Indian culture and mythology, came with immense expectations, which made him nervous. Ranbir explained that at that time he was going through a phase in life where he was looking for change. Soon after the offer, he learned that he was about to become a father for the first time. This personal milestone played a key role in transforming his perspective. He said the coincidence of becoming a father and being offered the role felt meaningful. It pushed him to rethink his decision and accept the challenge.